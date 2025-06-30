Security Forces Rescue 13 Abducted Benue Link Passengers

The 13 kidnapped Benue Links passengers that were abducted at Eke in the Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State have been rescued in a joint effort led by the police with local vigilantes.

The LGA chairman, Adah Inalegwu, confirmed the rescue of the abductees yesterday. Inalegwu told Channels Television that the joint operations led by the police and members of vigilantes in the area mounted pressure, combing forests, which led to the rescue of two of the passengers on Saturday.

He said youths enlisted the service of youths from neighbouring Kogi State, leading to increased pressure, which made the kidnappers abandon the remaining 11 victims at Oando Village at about 4.00 pm yesterday, According to him, the provision of logistics by Governor Hyacinth Alia, with improved security surveillance and tracking, led to the rescue of the victims.

The victims are being profiled before they are reunited with their families. But also speaking yesterday, Mr Johnson Ehi, the company’s spokesman, said 10 passengers and their driver had been released.

Ehi said that the passengers, who were initially 12 at the point of abduction, with two earlier rescued, had been held against their will by unidentified individuals.

“We are deeply grateful that they have returned safely and are in stable condition. “Appropriate medical evaluations and counselling are currently ongoing to support their well-being after this distressing ordeal. “

We extend our sincere appreciation to the relevant security agencies, community leaders, and all those who played critical roles in facilitating the release of the passengers. “Their coordinated efforts and dedicated commitment to the safety of citizens have been invaluable during