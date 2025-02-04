Security Forces Raid Imo Forest, Kill 35 Hoodlums

Share

In a major push against gangsters, including members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), wreaking havoc in Imo State, joint security forces raided a forest in Awo-Idemili in the Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The team dislodged criminals from their camps and reportedly killed about 35 of them. In some communities in Awo-Idemili, the hoodlums were occupying the homes of fleeing indigenes.

As of press time, it was not certain the number of gunmen killed by the joint security forces. However, local sources said over 35 gunmen could have been neutralised.

Unconfirmed sources maintain that while many of the gunmen were shot dead, some others were burnt to death. It was also learnt some of them fled to the neighbouring Isseke community.

