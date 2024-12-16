Security Forces Kill 4 IPOB Members, 5 Sustain Injuries In Imo Shootout

Share

Security forces in Imo State have neutralised four, arrested five others after a gunfight with individuals believed to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Ezioha, Eziama Autonomous Community, Mbaitoli Local Government Area.

The state police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, who disclosed yesterday, said that the operation also extended to Njaba and other affected areas, emphasising the government’s dedication to ensuring the safety of all communities in the state.

He said: “During this operation, security forces successfully neutralised four suspected terrorists and arrested five others following a protracted gunfight with the terrorists.

“In addition, the security forces recovered eight motorcycles, several dangerous weapons including explosive devices, and communication equipment linked to IPOB/ESN members.”

He said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma and Brigadier General U.A. Lawal, Commander of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, commended the professionalism of the joint security operatives.

“The operation is part of the state’s commitment to safeguarding all its communities, especially during the holiday season,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"