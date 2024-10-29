Security Forces Arrest 15 Beggars, 19 Scavengers In Abuja

Share

A combined team of police, soldiers, Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officers yesterday arrested 15 beggars and 19 scavengers from different locations in Abuja following a clampdown on street begging.

The team raided under the bridges, shanties and tunnels in search of beggars and miscreants. FCT Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu, who termed the operation “a national assignment”, said the operations would last for two weeks.

Disu said: “This operation will last for the first two weeks. We will come back and assess our achievements, and then we will go back if there is a need for us to continue it.”

The Director of the FCTA Security Services Department Adamu Gwari said the operations would be conducted day and night to achieve the desired results. Gwari, represented by Peter Olumuji, said no beggar was arrested in the City Centre because they went into hiding.

However, he confirmed the arrest of 15 beggars and 19 scavengers from different locations. He said: “We realised that most of them have actually heard the voice of the minister.

“Notwithstanding, we have one or two that are still trying to test the water and we have been able to apprehend them.”

