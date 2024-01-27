SECURITY EXPERTS: Why Kidnapping Has Replaced Armed Robbery

•‘It’s Booming as People No Longer Carry Cash’

Kidnapping now leads among reported criminal cases in today’s Nigeria. The huge monetary gains the culprits enjoy from crime, according to security experts in this report by ISIOMA MADIKE, has made it more lucrative than the hitherto dreaded armed robbery.

Kidnapping, no doubt, has become widespread and is fast becoming very lucrative in Nigeria. The entire Nigerian landscape is under the siege of abductors as nearly every part of the country has suffered from the menace. But it has not always been so. The word was alien to both Nigeria and Nigerians until the failed 1984 abduction of former second republic Minister of Transport, Umaru Dikko, when it found space in Nigeria’s criminal lexicon. Since then, kidnapping has become an everyday occurrence in the country with dire consequences. The frequency of holding people captive, according to security experts, is caused by the huge pecuniary gains the criminals enjoy from the crime. This monetary gain, and failure of the nation’s security operatives to arrest and promptly punish offenders, they also said, have made it more lucrative than the hitherto dreaded armed robbery.

A security expert and former Director, Department of State Service (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, is of the opinion that the lure stemmed from the fact that Nigerians no longer carry cash around to attract robbers like before. The kidnappers, he said, can name any amount and get their ransom via other means rather than cash. He said: “Of course, kidnapping is fast replacing robbery because people don’t carry cash again; so, armed robbery is gone. If they are involved in kidnapping they can name any amount because lives are involved and they have no other option than to pay. “People hardly carry cash now aside from politicians who keep money at home. The politicians have police at home so they hardly go there. It’s stolen money they keep in the house, not money they work for.

“There is also a lot of compromise among the security agents. However, I’ve said it times without number that not only security operatives are involved. It has become an industry between the locals and the original bandits, whose main trade is now abduction. “Though it has not been established that traditional rulers are involved; when I say locals I mean people who are getting information from the natives. I also believe that traditional rulers have a role to play so that things are not compromised. “In the meantime, communities and their leaders should know when they have strangers and should be able to fish them out. That’s why it is important that we carry along our traditional rulers in this fight against banditry.” Ejiofor, however, said that the problem is mainly enforcement of the laws against criminality. The judicial process, he added, is slow.

“When you arrest people and you are hoping that they will prosecute them, they are kept awaiting trial and after sometime, released without any punitive measure to deter would-be criminals. “Sometimes they are forgiven and given amnesty only for them to return to their original trade. It’s not just an issue of prescribing punishment for them but are the punishments being implemented? “Politicians as far as I’m concerned are not immune from kidnap so if they like they should not begin to do things because they think they have guards who can protect them. Armed policemen with politicians have been attacked. “It should be a holistic action to ensure that everyone is protected. They should protect the people,” he added.

Just like Ejiofor, another security expert and member, the British Royal Air Force, Opeyemi Falegan, has also fingered the cashless policy as one of the factors that made kidnapping more lucrative and preferable to the criminals. Falegan, who blamed government insincerity in tackling this issue in the past, stated that the trajectory of the nation’s insecurity was allowing Boko Haram, banditry and general unrest to fester for too long. “Kidnapping has replaced robbery in the criminal landscape because people no longer carry cash about, they will rather kidnap for ransom, which has been a major problem in Nigeria. “It is escalating in Nigeria because the country’s economic crisis is driving a rise in kidnappings as desperate Nigerians turn to crime for income.

“And in tackling this, both military and paramilitary must come together to improve and enhance their inter-synergy / teameffectively tackle the various types of insecurity facing the nation,” Falegan said. The security expert said that only teamwork can liberate Nigeria from the menace. He added that recognition of the local / domestic intelligence, which are the local vigilantes, working with them can also give tips and other information about suspicious behaviour to uncover who might be involved and for what purposes. He added: “This issue of kid- napping should not be seen from the political angle rather as a matter that needs urgent attention. “It is time the Federal Government of Nigeria involved experts in this area, by giving the government adequate advice in bringing this problem to an end. “The traditional rulers should know more about their domains and make them- selves accessible to information .

The degree of insecurity in Nigeria is unprecedented. “The government should buy more visible equipment for the military rather than the ones that it has been purchasing on paper. In Nigeria, insecurity is a critical issue that has hampered industrialisation and sustainable development.” However, a top police officer at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Delta State Police Command, who craves anonymity, has “blamed commercial bank officials for conniving with suspected kidnappers by aiding and abetting the activities of the suspected hoodlums to sail through the banking hall.”

In his reaction, a retired military officer, December Gboru, accused security agencies of abandoning their jobs by seeking gratifications from suspected kidnappers during ‘stop and search routine’. Augustine Olise Ikwebe, a retired Navy Officer, also blamed parents and guardians, saying they failed to bring up their children in a proper way. He said: “The boys are just laughing to their banks. They don’t need to carry guns to look for N100 million to N500 million. Through mere telephone calls, they become richer than politicians, and become millionaires overnight.” He lamented that most of the youth that are into yahoo-yahoo would soon graduate to become kidnappers. Ikwebe maintained that kidnapping became more lucrative owing to its tripartite beneficiaries. He listed the kidnappers, the middlemen, who play the insider-game or the gate-keeper in the bank, and the victims.

He said in some cases, the victims are the beneficiary, and he or she shares from the booty because he or she brought the job and al- lowed himself or herself to be ab- ducted for ransom. Another security expert and former Chief Security Adviser to Liyel Imoke, Rekpene Bassey, has a different perspective to the issue. Bassey said that sociological problems in Nigeria are the main reason for the increase in kidnapping. He explained to one of our correspondents in Calabar that unemployment, economic hardship and rising poverty was responsible for the increase of kidnapping. According to him, kidnapping business is less risky than armed robbery enterprise, and is lucrative with very little stress compared to armed robbery.

“The problem is sociological. What I mean is that unemployment, economic hardship and rising poverty, among others, have made kidnapping a lucrative business. “Although it is risky, the risk in kidnapping is less than that of armed robbery and kidnapping is very lucrative,” he said. Bassey identified right security tactics and strategies as important as well as the establishment of State police. Other solutions include but not limited to “establishment of Neighborhood Watch, motorised, fixed and mobile security, quality intelligence gathering, inter-agency collaboration and being proactive instead of being reactive.”

Apart from security experts, traditional rulers are also talking. For instance, the immediate past Chairman of Ekiti State Council of traditional rulers, and the Onisan of Isan Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of the state, His Royal Majesty, Oba Gabriel Adejuwon, stated that the failure of those in authority in Nigeria is the cause of kidnapping. He added that the traditional rulers, who understand the nooks and crannies of their domains were also not given constitutional roles to function on grassroots security, which he said is crucial in tackling the menace. Oba Adejuwon highlighted the act of kidnapping as “an act of un- expected attacks on individuals or groups of people; it became a business in Nigeria in the last few years.

“Previously we heard of armed robbery and assassination and during that period armed robbers will attack people and cart away their money, and personal belong- ings, likewise, assailants could assassinate whoever they were sent to kill. “But now Kidnapping has be- come the business of the day which has replaced armed robbery in the criminal landscape in Nigeria. “When I was young in the 70s, 80s and 90s what we heard then was kidnapping (Gbomo Gbomo) for money rituals, but now both little kids and elderly individuals have become subject of kidnapping in Nigeria. “These criminal activities became rampant in the last 15 years during the Chibok girls in 2014/2015 due to Boko Haram operation in the North-East and even in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

“The victims never expected such an attack and this makes it very easy for abductors to do the work without any risk of counter attack from the victims, and im- mediately the kidnappers succeed, the abductor will know his or her value. “The status of individuals involved determines the ransom they would demand or pay. When I was still working in Niger Delta, in the oil producing states, a few years ago, kidnapping was only limited to the people working in the oil companies and construction companies. “The abductors were mainly aggressive Community youths or people that disagreed with the white people working on their land and failed to settle them. “However in today’s Nigeria, kidnapping has become a business for many people, it’s no longer limited to a particular tribe because it’s lucrative when ransom is paid. It involves little effort and low risk than armed robbery.”

Oba Adejuwon who declared that kidnapping is escalating in Nigeria because it happens nearly every day in every part of the country stated that “the attitude of our leaders to security is very poor, the way and manner people look for money to become rich and wealthy is uncomfortable. “Failure of our politicians to take care of the citizens and electorate have made many to join criminal gangs also. Our security architecture is equally not effective enough to fight this menace. “The government has also failed to fund the security agencies because anytime you report an emergency what you hear is no fuel, no vehicle, no tyres, and no enough personnel to handle the situation. “The government has also failed to give any constitutional roles to traditional rulers in the country as they know much about their domain and every character of individuals living with them.

They should be involved as security is a collective responsibility.” In a chat with our correspondent in Edo State, the newly crowned King of Ososo Kingdom in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, HRH Bamidele Obaitan, said the menace of kidnapping in his kingdom has become a threat to life and economic activities. Oba Obaitan said he had reached out to retired military and police officers from Ososo Kingdom, who formed a vigilance group with the help of the police and other security agencies to comb the bushes and drive away the criminals. “At a time we had a lot of criminals in our bushes, who often came to kidnap our people going to the farm. So, we had to talk to the government; we also called retired military and police officers from Ososo Kingdom together. “They, in collaboration with security operatives, combed the bushes and drove away those criminals.

Today, I can say that it is better than what was obtainable before now.” Some natives, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti, alleged that influential people are behind kidnapping using miscreants to perpetrate the act. They further stated that “those in authority know many of these notorious people but because of their influence and power they find it difficult to expose or penalise them.” For the General Overseer of the Evangelical Outreach Ministries International with headquarters in Jos, Plateau State, Prophet Isa El-Buba, “for the Nigerian government to end the increase of kidnappers, criminals, bandits and terrorists in the country, the justice system must be swift and firm.

He said the planned deployment of forest guards with better training, modern technological gadgets and weapons to take back our forests and strengthen security is a heartwarming and most welcomed development, especially since it’s a policy Nigerians have previously advocated. “Our jusice system in the country must be swift and firm, ensuring that all criminals, bandits, kidnappers, terrorists, their collaborators, accomplices and or their sponsors are prosecuted and made to face the full wrath of the law no matter whose ox is gored. “Swift and full dispensation of the law and justice is the sure way to deter future occurrences and rid the nation of these atrocities. “I wish to commend President Bola Tinubu for outlining the creation of three new specialised police formations for marine, solid mineral, and forest security to complement our regular police force to tackle various facets of insecurity ravaging the country.

“We see this as an indication of a President’s inclination to invest in security. “Additionally, there is the need to create a somewhat Hostage Res- cue Security Unit(s) comprising all security formations, who will be well armed and trained in special weapons, and tactics to directly confront bandits and seize victims from the den of kidnappers.” •Additional contributions from Adewumi Ademiju (Ado-Ekiti), Clement James (Calabar), Francis Ogbuagu (Benin), Musa Pam (Jos) and Dominic Adewole (Asaba).