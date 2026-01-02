Security Experts Urge FG To Adopt New Strategy In Fighting Terrorism, Banditry In 2026

The year 2025 has indeed been tragic and unforgettable for Nigerians in many ways. From the North to the South, insecurity has become pervasive—manifesting as terrorism, banditry, kidnappings, communal violence, cult-related killings, and violent crimes.

The outgoing year will remain a memorable one for Nigerians as all parts of the country witnessed one form of crisis or the other.

Some of the major crisis that confronted the country in 2025 the issue of banditry dominating the North West, terrorism violence engulfing the North East, farmer-herder clashes in the North Central, and the separatist unrest in the South East region of the country.

South West States were also not left out of the crisis as kidnapping, armed robbery, cult related clashes also persisted in states like Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, while South South also had spikes in kidnappings, youth protests disrupting some states.

Security experts

A group of security experts who spoke with our correspondent separately, urged the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu to work with technological advanced countries to stamp out terrorists. The security experts also commended the United States of America bombing of Islamic State terrorists enclave in Sokoto State.

FG adopts new strategy

Executive Director, the Rule of law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma said the most disturbing aspect in 2025 is not only the scale of violence, but the normalisation of death and the apparent helplessness or unwillingness of the state to decisively protect lives and property, which is the primary obligation of government under Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution.

“As we approach 2026, the Federal Government must move away from reactive, militarised, and propaganda-driven responses to insecurity and adopt a holistic, accountable, and people-centred security strategy.”

Security Sector Reform

According to him, there must be urgent reform of the police, military, and intelligence services to improve professionalism, accountability, inter-agency coordination, and respect for human rights. Adding that abuse, corruption, and impunity within security agencies fuel insecurity rather than solve it.

He said Nigeria can no longer pretend that a highly centralised policing system is effective. Devolving policing powers and resources, and community-based policing properly regulated, trained, and overseen must be implemented to enhance local intelligence, rapid response, and trust.

Nwanguma said another major concern is addressing root causes of poverty, youth unemployment, inequality, weak justice delivery, land disputes, and political violence which are major drivers of insecurity. “Without tackling these structural issues, military solutions will remain temporary and ineffective.

“End Impunity and the perpetrators of violence whether terrorists, bandits, criminal gangs, or state actors must be investigated and prosecuted. The culture of selective justice and political protection of criminals must end. “International cooperation, including support from the United States, can be useful but is not a magic solution.

Whether it helps or worsens the situation depends on the nature, terms, and oversight of such support. “U.S. assistance should be welcomed only if it focuses on Intelligence sharing and technical support; Training on professionalism, rule of law, and civilian protection; Capacity building, not combat dominance.”

He added that, it will worsen the situation if it strengthens abusive security units without accountability; encourages excessive militarisation; ignores human rights violations by Nigerian forces. “Nigeria’s insecurity cannot be outsourced. Foreign support must complement not replace domestic political will, reform, and accountability.”

On Alliances with Technologically Advanced Countries, he said: “Yes, Nigeria should form strategic alliances with technologically advanced countries, but again with clear safeguards and priorities. Technology can play a major role in addressing insecurity through surveillance and early warning systems; data-driven intelligence and crime mapping; Border security technology; Forensic and investigative capacity.”

Meanwhile, technology without good governance is dangerous. “Surveillance tools must not be turned against journalists, activists, or political opponents as has happened repeatedly in Nigeria. Strong legal frameworks, judicial oversight, and transparency are essential.

“Nigeria’s insecurity crisis is not merely a failure of capacity, it is largely a failure of leadership, governance, and accountability. Until the government demonstrates genuine commitment to protecting citizens rather than regimes, and justice rather than power, insecurity will persist regardless of foreign alliances or advanced technology.

“What Nigerians need as we approach 2026 is a government that treats human life as sacred, security as a public good, and accountability as non-negotiable. Without this shift, the cycle of violence will continue.”

Technology

A veteran Crime Editor, Mr. Dipo Kehinde, said the reality of 2025 has shown that Nigeria’s current security framework cannot, on its own, contain the scale of killings including kidnapping, and violent attacks across the country.

“As we move into 2026, the Federal Government must embrace a new national security posture built on partnership, technology, and community intelligence. “I strongly believe foreign intervention, including support from the United States, is a welcome development, as long as it is well-defined and Nigeria remains in full command.

“The kind of intervention Nigeria needs is not just troops but training, intelligence, drones, surveillance systems, and coordinated technology transfer that will strengthen our forces long-term.

Foreign support must, therefore, be Nigerian-led and time-bound, focused on delivering results and building capacity, not dependency. “Insecurity today is a transnational crime industry; Nigeria cannot fight it in isolation.

We must tap into global expertise while simultaneously reforming our police structure, empowering community security, and blocking the funding, logistics, and weapons pathways that enable criminal networks.”

He added that, 2026 should be the year Nigeria signals, at home and abroad, that we are ready to win this war by combining international alliances with strong internal reforms. “That is the balance required for enduring peace.”

Government should act, not excuses in 2026

Another security expert, Mr. Omoregie Johnson, said what Nigerians need now is justice and accountability, not excuses. Mr. Johnson said the resurgence of killings and kidnappings shows that Nigeria is still failing in its most basic duty: protecting lives, rescuing victims without arresting perpetrators is not success. It is a temporary relief that guarantees future abductions.

“When kidnappers walk free, they return to the business with greater confidence. If government officials truly know the sponsors of bandits as many top officials of government have openly said, Nigerians deserve to know their names. Silence only fuels suspicion of complicity or political protection.

“The same applies to so-called negotiators including Sheikh Ahmed Gumi who enjoy unfettered access to criminal camps; they must be investigated. Anyone found aiding or profiting from kidnappings should be arrested, no matter how connected, 2026 must be a year of seriousness from the government.”

He said: “Ransom money moves through banks and cash deliveries. Nigeria has the intelligence capacity to trace it. The fact that these networks are not being exposed or prosecuted points to weak coordination and the presence of compromised insiders.

“What we need now is political will: name and prosecute the financiers, clean up the security agencies, track ransom flows, and enforce a transparent national hostage policy. Until we dismantle the full ecosystem, sponsors, collaborators, negotiators, and corrupt officials the cycle of abductions will continue. “Insecurity in Nigeria is a complex and multifaceted issue.

The country is facing a protracted humanitarian crisis, with overlapping drivers including conflict, displacement, economic pressures, and climate shocks. “Insecurity in Nigeria is expected to intensify in 2026, with chronic insurgencies, kidnappings, and ethnic militia attacks spiraling across multiple regions.

But with intelligence sharing and alliance with technological advance countries like what United States of America is doing presently, Nigeria will win the war. “The North-West, particularly Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and Sokoto, is experiencing an epidemic of banditry and kidnapping, with over 9,300 fatalities reported in 2023 and 2025.

The emergence of groups like Lakurawa, blending Islamist extremism with banditry, is exacerbating the situation. “Banditry and kidnapping are rampant, with 4,722 Nigerians abducted between July 2024 and June 2025 in the middle belt, communal and herdsmen violence have resulted in the death of 1,700 to 1,800 residents annually, while separatist violence and kidnappings are on the rise, with Amnesty International reporting 1,844 violent deaths between January 2021 and mid-2024 in the South East States.”

FG forge ties with Turkey

The Federal Government said they had sought the help of Turkey in tackling the insecurity challenges currently facing the country.

President Bola Tibubu made it known at a meeting with a delegation of Christians at his Lagos residence, he called on CAN to work with his administration to achieve the nation’s collective aspirations, stating that some of the measures taken by his administration needed some time to mature.

“The mood of the nation is peaceful, although our ungoverned spaces are so large. The challenge is real, but we will surmount it. We are very religious. We are prayer warriors.

We need your focus, vigilance, and cooperation. “Community and State Police will be a reality once the National Assembly completes the required legislative inputs; Military hardware is difficult to replace. It is expensive and not available off the shelf.”