Security Experts Call For Rethink Of Nigeria’s Centralized Policing System

Security experts, government officials, and peacebuilding practitioners have called for a fundamental restructuring of Nigeria’s centralized policing system, proposing community and regional policing models to address the country’s growing insecurity.

This was the consensus at a one-day multi-stakeholder roundtable dialogue held in Jos, Plateau State, organized by the Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation in collaboration with the Plateau Peace Practitioners Network (PPPN).

Delivering the keynote address, retired Inspector General of Police, Dr. Solomon Arase, advocated a regional policing model that blends national standards with localized knowledge to improve response time and community trust.

Arase stressed the importance of strengthening Police Community Relations Committees (PCRC) in every Local Government Area to enhance grassroots intelligence gathering and conflict resolution.

“Security is everyone’s responsibility—from traditional and religious leaders to women and youth. All must be engaged as peace actors,” Arase said.

He also proposed the establishment of Regional Security Trust Funds to allow states within each geopolitical zone to pool resources and reduce the burden of independently financing security structures.

In his remarks, Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, emphasized the role of elites in fostering national unity, warning against divisive rhetoric that undermines peace.

“Communities that have lived peacefully together can suddenly be torn apart when the minds of the people are poisoned. Often, this starts subtly,” he said.

“The elites have the responsibility to guide conversations constructively. When they fan the embers of hatred, they set dangerous agendas, spreading misinformation that sows division among ordinary people.”

Governor Mutfwang reiterated his commitment to dismantling artificial barriers of religion and ethnicity in Plateau State and affirmed his support for the creation of state police.

“I remain a vocal and unapologetic advocate of state policing. In my two years as Governor, I have come to the firm conclusion that the Nigerian Police Force is too large and too centralized to be effectively managed from Abuja.”

He commended the Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation for its consistent efforts in promoting justice, peace, and value-based leadership, and acknowledged stakeholders of diverse faiths who have championed fairness and peaceful coexistence.

President of the Foundation, Rev. Gideon Para-Mallam, praised Governor Mutfwang for his leadership and dedication to restoring peace on the Plateau, describing him as “a man of integrity and a governor committed to healing a wounded state.”

“Plateau has suffered immense insecurity with grave consequences. The time has come for sincere and inclusive dialogue to chart a path forward,” Rev. Para-Mallam stated.

He reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to promoting justice and peaceful coexistence through value-based leadership, intercommunal dialogue, and collaboration across Nigeria’s conflict-affected communities.