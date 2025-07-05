Security Expert Wins Ondo Man Of The Year Award

A renowned pipeline-security expert and philanthropist, Mr Femi Meshe, has emerged as the Ondo State Man of the Year 2025

Meshe joins an exclusive league of past recipients, including Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, Justice Babatunde Adejumo, Emeritus Prof. David Ijalaye SAN, Engr. IfeOluwa Oyedele and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa firmly cemented their place as one of Ondo State’s most impactful and celebrated sons.

The announcement, made by the organisers of the prestigious Ondo State Man of the Year Award, was confirmed on Tuesday marking a defining highlight in the 18th edition of the respected annual honours.

Meshe, who serves as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited, was declared the winner after topping a highly competitive poll featuring 21 nominees drawn from various sectors within and outside the state. The public voting exercise, conducted online over 14 days, recorded thousands of entries from across Nigeria and the diaspora.

Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited, under Mr Meshe’s leadership, has become a front-running name in pipeline surveillance, security consultancy, and infrastructure protection services within Nigeria’s oil-producing regions, particularly the Niger Delta.

Beyond its core operations, the company has earned commendations for its consistent investments in community empowerment, youth development, and infrastructural projects.

In a statement, Project Coordinator of the Ondo State Man of the Year Award, Dr Sunday Akinbiola described Mr Meshe as “a phenomenal entrepreneur and juggernaut of the synergy industry whose contributions to business, national security, and community development reflect the ideals this award was established to celebrate.”

The formal presentation ceremony is scheduled to take place in August 2025 at the iconic De Dome Cultural Centre, Akure, and is expected to draw an audience of prominent traditional rulers, government officials, business leaders, and cultural icons.

Among the dignitaries billed to grace the event are Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, as Royal Father of the Day; Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, Olowo of Owo, as Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas; and Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, as Chief Host and Special Guest of Honour.