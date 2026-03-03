Security Expert Seeks Continuation Of N’Delta Pipeline Surveillance Contract

A legal practitioner and security expert, Blessing Agbomhere, has urged the Federal Government to sustain the petroleum pipeline surveillance contract coordinated by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

In a statement he forwarded to journalists in Abuja on Monday, Agbomhere described the petroleum pipeline surveillance contract as “a strategic national instrument” critical to Nigeria’s economic stability and security architecture.

Agbomhere argued that the surveillance framework operated through Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited and other indigenous firms have played a decisive role in curbing crude oil theft and restoring production levels in the Niger Delta.

According to the statement, Nigeria’s petroleum sector had, in recent years, faced what he described as an “unprecedented crisis,” with organized crude oil theft and large-scale pipeline vandalism significantly undermining national revenue.