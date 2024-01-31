Security Expert Seeks Approval To Train Ekiti Amotekun For Free

Harps on Local Intelligence to Fight Insecurity

In view of security challenges affecting the country especially the recent sad development which occured in Ekiti state where some traditional rulers were attacked and two gruesomely murdered, an Ekiti Security expert and a Member of the British Royal Air Force, Hon. Opeyemi David Falegan has expressed readiness to train the local security outfit codenamed Amotekun to curb all forms of criminality in the state.

The security expert who is also the Founder of the Opeyemi David Falegan Foundation (ODF) while reacting to the killings of the 2 monarchs also lamented the kidnapping of school pupils which occured at the Emure local government area of the state.

Falegan therefore volunteered himself to render security training services in the fight against insecurity in Ekiti.

Falegan in a press release on Wednesday made available to New Telegraph stated:

“Let me train the Amotekun. I still believe in the local intelligence. recognition of the local/domestic intelligence which is the local vigilantes, working with them can give tips and other information about suspicious behaviour to uncover who might be involved and for what purposes.

“This issue of kidnapping should not be seen from the political angle but rather as a matter that needs urgent attention.”

He also advised the government to involve a security expert “who would give the government adequate advice in bringing this problem to an end by offering himself and his skills without cost as a security expert.”

He urged the government to buy more visible equipment “rather than the ones that are on paper because

Insurgency would hamper industrialization and sustainable development in the state.

“Using of modern-day technology can play a huge role in reducing insecurity in the state, equipment like drone ground control station, and compact biometric search-scan systems. ”

Falegan called on the security agencies in the state to intensify more efforts in bringing the perpetrators of the act into book.

He condemned in strong terms the killing of monarchs and the abduction of innocent pupils and some of their teachers.

“I condemn in the strongest term the gruesome killings of two traditional rulers at Oke-Ako in Ajoni Local Council Development Area and abduction of school pupils in Emure-Ekiti,

“This incident is sad and quite unfortunate. This is a call on the government both at the federal and state levels to redouble their efforts in order to put a stop to these barbaric acts.”, Flanagan said.