Security Expert Pays Tribute To Pastor Odutola

A security expert, Chief Owolabi Ajayi, popularly known as S.O has paid tribute to the founder and General Overseer of Christ Redemption Evangelical Ministry, Ijebu-Ode, Pastor Olufunmilayo Adeyemi Odutola, describing him as a great man of God, who paid his due. In a statement yesterday, Owolabi, who is the Chairman of Mainforce International Investment Limited, stated that the late Odutola distinguished himself as a remarkable scholar, intellectual, and as a devoted man of God.

He described him as an extremely generous man, an “African soldier of the cross, warrior for Christ and ambassador of faith” Owolabi said that though Pastor Olufunmilayo Odutola may no longer be with us, his life of service to humanity, and the many lives he had impacted will stand him out as a man who used the blessings of God for good.

According to him, the values impacted by the late Odutola had helped many to be well- focused citizens, adding that he will continue to honour his memory by preserving his ideals in education, leadership, mentorship and evangelism.

Owolabi who is also the Akinrogun of Akure Kingdom, said the unique lesson for all and sundry remains his humility, integrity and exemplary behaviour despite his huge achievements “Pastor Olufunmilayo Odutola was a builder of human capacity who will be remembered by his numerous mentees and Christendom as one who served God with devotion and deployed his youthful energies in spreading the gospel of Christ.” Pastor Olufunmilayo Adeyemi Odutola died on January 16, 2024, aged 85 years.