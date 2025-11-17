Security Expert Lauds Sego’s Leadership Virtues In Lagos NURTW

Renowned security expert and Chairman of Mainforce International Investment Limited, Chief Owolabi Ajayi, has congratulated the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Mustapha Olanrewaju, popularly known as Sego, as he marks one year in office.

Ajayi, widely known as “S.O.,” described Sego’s first year as state chairman as exemplary, noting that the union under his leadership has enjoyed unprecedented stability and cooperation among members.

He said Sego assumed office at a sensitive period in the transport sector but has managed the affairs of the union with maturity, tact, and an unwavering commitment to peace across Lagos State.

According to him, Sego’s calm disposition and leadership style have contributed to the relative order experienced within the transport system, despite the complex nature of Lagos traffic operations.

Ajayi stressed that rather than the usual confrontations associated with union activities, Sego has worked relentlessly to promote harmony, dialogue, and responsible conduct among members.

“Sego is a peace-loving leader who has worked tirelessly to maintain stability within the transport sector. Under his leadership, Lagos has experienced relative calm and order, ” he said.

The respected industrialist, who also holds the title of Akinrogun of Akure Kingdom, praised Sego for being a bridge-builder who has successfully reduced violence and union-related clashes in the state.

He noted that the chairman’s leadership approach has reassured stakeholders in the transport ecosystem, including commuters, security agencies, and government bodies, that the NURTW can be operated responsibly and transparently.

Ajayi also commended Sego’s advisers and members of the executive council for their loyalty, cooperation, and willingness to work together in the overall interest of the union.

He urged them to continue demonstrating dedication, unity, and commitment to helping the chairman maintain a strong and forward-looking NURTW in the state.

The security expert further lauded Sego for showing compassion and emotional intelligence, particularly in honouring the memory of departed union members during his first year in office.

Ajayi disclosed that Sego made deliberate efforts to recognise the contributions of late members by planning welfare support for their widows and widowers, a gesture he described as both thoughtful and deeply humane.