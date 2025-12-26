Security Expert Lauds Defence Minister On 58th Birthday

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Absolute Security and Advance Protocol Limited, Seyi Babaeko, has congratulated the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, on his 58th Birthday.

Babaeko, in his tribute, said General Musa’s record reflects steady leadership and sound judgment shaped by years of command and public duty, as his contributions to defence coordination and security management have strengthened institutional confidence and reinforced the importance of clear direction in matters of national safety.

“Today, we recognise His Excellency, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, Minister of Defence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as he marks his 58th birthday.

“This occasion provides an opportunity to acknowledge a career defined by discipline, responsibility, and sustained service to national security.”

“Those who serve under his leadership recognise his consistency and focus, particularly in moments that demand firmness and balance.”

“At 58, His Excellency represents a standard of professional conduct rooted in action and accountability. His work continues to influence officers, policy actors, and security partners who share the responsibility of protecting lives and maintaining stability across the country.”

While wishing the Minister continued good health, strength and clarity as he carried the responsibilities of his new office, Babaeko said, “May the years ahead support your ongoing service to the nation with resolve and purpose.”