Security Expert Describes Gbadebo’s Allegation Against NURTW Boss As Baseless, Politically Motivated

A renowned security expert and Chairman of Mainforce International Investment Limited, Chief Owolabi Ajayi, has described allegations of intimidation leveled against the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Sego, by a governorship aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, as baseless, mischievous, and a desperate attempt to whip up political sentiments.

Rhodes-Vivour had, in a petition dated October 8, and signed by his lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, accused Sego of intimidation and threats to life. The petition, addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, alleged that Adekunle and other union members had issued violent threats ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the petition, the allegations stemmed from a viral video record ed on September 25, in which Adekunle was purportedly heard warning Lagos residents against supporting any political candidate opposed to President Bola Tinubu in the next election.

But Chief Ajayi, popularly known as “S.O.,” dismissed the claims as cheap blackmail and “crying wolf where there is none.” He said Lagos remains one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, largely due to the collaborative efforts of security agencies and critical stakeholders like the NURTW.

“The petition is unwarranted and a clear case of political desperation,” Ajayi said. “Sego is a peace-loving leader who has worked tirelessly to maintain stability within the transport sector. Under his leadership, Lagos has experienced relative calm and order. It is unfair and dangerous to demonise him for political gain.”