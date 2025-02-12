Security Enhanced At Lekki Port, Host Communities Axis Security Enhanced At Lekki Port, Host Communities Axis

Share

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), the promoter of Lekki Deep Sea Port, has said that the new divisional police station built at the port will serve as a central hub for policing operations and boost security within the host communities.

It noted that the station was equipped with the necessary resources to address diverse and complex security challenges.

The Managing Director, Lekki Port, Wang Qiang, who was represented at the commissioning of the facility by the Operations Director, Yang Xixiong, described the the police station as another key infrastructure that will further strengthen its commitment to safety, security and the well-being of the people visiting or working at the port.

He explained: “Ports are dynamic, busy and bustling environments essential in facilitating global trade and connecting nations.

However, with such activity comes the responsibility to ensure the safety of goods, people and infrastructure.

“As we expand our operations and strive for excellence in every aspect of the port’s development, it becomes increasingly clear that ensuring a safe and secure environment is fundamental to our continued growth and success.”

Wang noted that the provision of the police station was not only a physical structure but a symbol of the company’s proactive approach to securing the port, supporting law enforcement and contributing to the safety of the host communities.

He described the partnership between the port and the police from the Nigerian Ports Authority as a testament to the significance of collaboration in creating a safer and more e;cient working environment for employees, visitors and other stakeholders.

Wang added: “This new police station will provide dedicated space for law enforcement officers to carry out their duties electively, respond to incidents promptly and offer a visible presence throughout the port area.

“It will also enhance coordination with other agencies, ensuring that we are prepared to swiftly and efficiently handle any challenges that may arise.”

Also, the Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority, Police Western Command, Ibrahim Maikaba, expressed profound gratitude to the Lekki Port management team for its unwavering support and commitment to the construction of the standard edifice.

Maikaba pledged the unwavering commitment of the Police Command to guarantee the safety and security of lives and properties of the Free-Trade Zone, which is in tandem with all the extant laws for commercial activities to thrive in and around the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

Maikaba disclosed that officers deployed to the newly established division had been adequately briefed to work closely with the port’s management, the immediate community, and other stakeholders.

He stressed that personnel in the Nigerian Police Force had been empowered to ensure that proper crime mapping security architecture was implemented to proactively confront criminal elements, pursue violators of the law, and ensure diligent investigation into cases reported, with a view to prosecuting them at a court of competent jurisdiction.

