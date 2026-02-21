Although the seventh installment of Nigeria’s quadrennial election circle may still be one year away, recent developments in the polity clearly indicates a dangerous trend is brewing which, not only raises question marks over the quality of those aspiring for high office but more worryingly, have grave security implications.

The lid on the Pandora’s Box was blown wide open by none other than a former two-time governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, who indicated that he allegedly had access to the communications belonging to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

Speaking a fortnight ago on private national television, the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), claimed that he and other unnamed individuals listened to conversations from Ribadu’s phone after it was tapped by a third party.

While acknowledging that such interception is technically unlawful, he argued that illegal surveillance was not unusual and insisted that the present government was also doing so.

The politician, who turned 66 on February 16, was ostensibly trying to explain why he had raised the alarm that plans were afoot to arrest him on his return to the country from an overseas trip.

And true to his claim, on his return from Cairo, Egypt two Thursdays ago, an attempt was made to pick him up at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, but the move was, however, thwarted by his supporters, who most likely had been tipped off ahead of time.

Releasing a statement later that day, Ubong Akpan of the Chambers of Ubong Akpan, Counsel to the former Kaduna State Governor condemned the attempt and said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had earlier sent an invitation to El-Rufai while he was already outside the country, and described the move as unreasonable and impractical.

“The invitation from the EFCC was delivered to Mallam El-Rufai’s residence while he was already abroad, rendering it inherently illogical to demand immediate attendance.

“We formally communicated with the EFCC since December 2025, assuring compliance upon his return.”

He added that the Commission had been notified that El-Rufai would appear voluntarily. The former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises later went on national television to claim that roughly 50 operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS) were at the airport to apprehend him.

The DSS has since denied this claiming the request to pick him up had originally come from a sister agency. Later, the Service was to formally slam a three-count charge at the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja Judicial Division on the former governor alleging that he unlawfully intercepted the phone communication of the NSA.

But while we have become accustomed to listening to some of our political leaders making several truly outlandish statements, that of the former Kano State Governor in the short-lived Second Republic, Aliyu Sabo Bakin Zuwo, readily comes to mind.

Shortly after being ousted on December 31, 1983, over N3.4 million was allegedly found in his house. But rather than contesting this, Bakin Zuwo famously defended himself by saying: “What is wrong with keeping government money in the government house?”

But while the late politician can be excused considering his level of education, the same cannot be said of El-Rufai, who attended some of the most famous schools in the world including Barewa College, Ahmadu Bello University, Harvard University, Georgetown University and the University of London, and thus cannot be said to not be educated enough to know the implications of his Ribadu claims.

Besides attending Ivy League schools, he has also backed what he learnt in school by holding top level positions in both the public and private sectors in- cluding management positions with telecommunications companies of AT&T and Motorola – both well-known international organisations.

Although I dabbled into politics during my higher school days, first at the former Oyo State College of Arts and Science, Ile –Ife and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) where I contested and won places as a rep on the Students Union Governments (SUGs) of both school, I must admit I’m way out of my depth when it comes to politicians and how they play the game in Nigeria! Which is why I’m at a loss as to what El-Rufai hoped to achieve by going public with the knowledge he had?

He could have still gotten his message across with- out specifically mentioning that they were eavesdropping on Ribadu’s telephone conversations!

However, beyond making some truly stunning allegations maybe to score a political point, the wider implications are more frightening for the nation’s security architecture if according to El-Rufai, a third party has been listening in on the nation’s topmost security official!

The Office of the National Security Adviser is responsible for the leadership, management and capacity development of the security architecture of the country, which means that perhaps he is only second to the Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Tinubu, when it comes to giving directives concerning the security of the nation and her citizens.

He is equally very powerful in his own right because he is also the ‘clearing house’ for security matters and can filter what the President sees before he takes the final decision on issues that affect millions of Nigerians.

So, if a “third party” has access to Ribadu’s telecoms, who knows which other non-state actors have also been listening in while Ribadu discusses highly classified and sensitive security issues with the military and other security and intelligence agencies?

Besides the NSA’s coms, what other security and military officials’ telecoms have been compromised and perhaps might be the reason why it appears the nation is making very little headway in its terror fight? Only three months ago, the nation reeled from the sad news of the death of Brig. Gen. Musa Uba by ISWAP militants following an ambush in Borno State that also killed four soldiers.

However, what made Gen. Uba’s death more pathetic was the fact that he was able to escape from the scene of the ambush and was even able to reach his base which assured him that rescue was on the way.

But for reasons still unexplained by the military, ISWAP fighters were able to get to the senior officer before his rescuers, kidnapped and tortured him before executing him – all of which they pathetically recorded and posted on their channel! Soon after this sad tale, I wrote a piece titled: ‘Insecurity: And the General died…!’(published on November 22, 2015) in which I wondered how, despite the billions of dollars voted for security, the nation was unable to provide top-notch encrypted communication equipment to our troops.

However, following El-Rufai’s ‘confession’ the government as a matter of urgency must undertake a comprehensive review of the safety or otherwise of the nation’s security network to ensure that other unscrupulous people or even nations have not compromised it.

Unfortunately, one can only imagine to what extent and level the compromise on government and our security architecture has reached – may God help us all!