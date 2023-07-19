Security: Ekiti Amotekun Attributes Achievements To Meaningful Steps By Oyebanji

…Arrest Octogenarian, Sexagenarian, others over alleged Vandalization

The operatives of the Western Security Network, under the aegis of Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State, have expressed optimism that better days are imminent in the state to subdue security challenges affecting people’s lives and properties.

The Amotekun Corps applauded the current administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji for not leaving any stone unturned on various steps that would aid the corps in its activities in tackling security challenges in the state.

This forms part of the submissions given on Wednesday by the Amotekun Commandant, Brigadier Joe Komolafe, (rtd) at the parade of some suspects over vandalism.

The corps paraded an Octogenarian, Pa Michael Fatokun, for allegedly vandalizing equipment belonging to the State Water Cooperation in Ekiti West local government area of the state.

Among the paraded suspects was also a Sexagenarian, Oladosun Eniola, an indigene of Ikoro-Ekiti, in the Ijero local government area of the state also on alleged vandalisation at Okemesi-Ekiti.

Three other suspects were paraded over the alleged breaking and entry of a residential house located in the Tinuola area of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The Amotekun Commandant said “The operatives had at the early hour of the day received a distressed call from a member of the public that some suspected vandals had broken into a residential house in the area and vandalized a pumping machine installed in one of the houses in the area.

“The three suspects who are currently detained at the office of the command along the Old Iyin road, Ado-Ekiti, gave their names as Rufai Isiaka (26) Buhari Ibrahim (30), and Moniru Yahaya (30) were apprehended by the residents of the area a later handed over to the operatives of the corps.

On the Octogenarian and the others arrested by the operatives over alleged vandalisation in Okemesi-Ekiti, the Amotekun Corps Commander said “The victims were arrested by the operatives while vandalizing several equipments belonging to the Water Cooperation in the ancient community.

The Commandant listed some of the achievements including the rescue of the recently kidnapped Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bar. Paul Omotosho, and the arrest of several criminal activities in the State.

He tasked residents with prompt information to assist the corps in its activities with the assurance of security to safeguard the lives and property of the people of the State.

“Things are getting better. Security is capital-intensive, government cannot do it alone. We appealed to the indigenes to assist us. I give praise to God. I thank His Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji he has directed, the Local Council Development Area, LCDA to assist us., some have given us Okada, I may not be able to give you the figures but they have assisted us, the governor has taken some steps that made us to know that better days are here.

“We hope for a law that would grant Amotekun to prosecute culprit in order to subvert bureaucracy. It’s one step after the other. We shall get there.”., the Amotekun Commandant stated.