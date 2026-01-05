The Federal High Court in Abuja has refused to grant bail to the Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance, Yakubu Adamu, and three others standing trial over alleged terrorism financing involving $9.7 million, citing grave concerns for national security and public safety.

In a ruling delivered on Monday, Justice Emeka Nwite held that the charges before the court were of a serious nature capable of undermining the country’s social order, noting that terrorism-related offences demand stricter judicial scrutiny at the bail stage.

The court ruled that releasing the defendants pending the determination of the case could expose the public to significant risk, adding that the interest of justice outweighed their request for bail.

While acknowledging the constitutional presumption of innocence under Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution, Justice Nwite stressed that the right is not absolute. He explained that courts are obliged to balance that principle against other relevant factors, including the nature of the offence, the weight of the evidence, and the likely punishment upon conviction.

Relying on the Supreme Court’s decision in Bamaiyi v. The State (2001), the judge said the prosecution had placed sufficient material before the court to establish a reasonable suspicion of criminal liability against the defendants at this stage.

Justice Nwite said the court carefully reviewed the affidavits and proof of evidence filed by the prosecution, including witness statements, and found that the allegations raised serious national security concerns that could not be treated lightly.

He therefore ordered that the defendants remain in custody and directed that the trial be given an accelerated hearing. “In view of the foregoing, the application for bail is refused,” the judge ruled, adjourning the matter to January 13 for the commencement of trial.

Recall that Adamu is standing trial alongside Balarabe Abdullahi Ilelah, Aminu Mohammed Bose and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed. The defendants were arraigned on December 31, 2025, on a 10-count charge preferred by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and were subsequently remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre. All pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution alleged that between January and May 2024, the defendants conspired to provide cash totalling $2.3 million for the benefit of Bello Bodejo and associates allegedly linked to him, purportedly based on approvals granted by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

The charge also mentioned the former Accountant-General of Bauchi State and one Samaila Liman, who are said to be at large.

Meanwhile, in a separate matter, the court had last Friday granted Adamu bail in the sum of ₦500 million over a money-laundering charge.

The bail conditions include two sureties of equal value who must own landed property in Maitama, Asokoro or Gwarimpa areas of Abuja, with the documents subject to verification by the court registry.