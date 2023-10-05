Security Chiefs Brief Zamfara Gov on Abducted Students

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, yesterday, received a comprehensive update on the status of the remaining kidnapped victims of the Federal University, Gusau, and measures being implemented to guarantee their safe return.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, said the briefing took place at the Government House during the state’s Security Council chaired by the governor with heads of various security agencies in attendance. In a statement, Idris said the governor also inaugurated a steering committee for the establishment of Community Protection Guards.

According to him, the council deliberated on various strategies to tackle the disturbing cases of banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities in the state. “Governor Lawal was given a comprehensive up- date on the status of the remaining kidnapped victims and the measures being implemented to guarantee their safe return.

“The heads of the security agencies also reviewed the progress made so far in implementing previous security measures and made recommendations for further improvement,” he said. Meanwhile, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has decried the resurgence of abductions of students at tertiary institutions by bandits in the North-West region of the country.

Tajudeen raised the concern following confirmation by the Katsina State Police Command yesterday of the abduction of five students of the Federal University, Dutsinma. Recall that on September 22, 2023, armed bandits invaded three female hostels in the Sabon Gida area of Zamfara State and abducted an unspecified number of female students at the Federal University, Gusau.

Reacting to the abductions, Tajudeen, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, yesterday, said: “I called on security agencies to rescue the abducted students and prevent any recurrence, noting that the students’ abductions pose serious threats to education in the North as well as anywhere else in the country.”

Expressing the disturbing nature of the ugly trend, the Speaker said: “I charged the military and relevant security agencies to, as a matter of urgency; rejig their architecture and approaches to ensure the security of all Nigerians.” He also charged the host communities of tertiary institutions to assist security agents by being vigilant and reporting any suspicious movement in their areas.