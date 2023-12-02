Security Challenges Remain Our Constraints To Economic Growth, Devt – SOSG

The Sokoto State Government has said that the Security Challenges being experienced in the state have remained a headache and pose major constraints to its renewed intention to bring accelerated development across the state.

The State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto stated this on Friday while presenting the 2024 budget proposal to the state legislators.

“There is no doubt the security challenges being experienced in some Local Government Areas in the State remain our headache and pose major constraints to our renewed intention and determination to bring about accelerated economic growth and development within the shortest possible time”.

He re-emphasised that the 2024 budget will focus mainly on his administration’s nine-point smart agenda, and noted that N2.5 billion was earmarked for procurement of security equipment and machinery as assistance to security agencies in the state.

Further said N1. 5 billion was set aside for the procurement of security vehicles, equipment and motorcycles for security guards.

Aliyu, however, said his administration remained focused on the pursuit of required synergy and effective collaborations with all the Security outfits, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other key stakeholders in the state so as to nip in the bud all the security challenges bedevilling rapid development as a State.

Although, expressed gladdening that effort towards tackling banditry is gradually yielding positive results, as we all have been seeing in the media on the success recorded day by day by our gallant security personnel.

While reminded that with his inception, his administration has taken measures aimed at guaranteeing the safety of lives and property of people, hence determined and remaining committed to that course.

He assured that to further complement the good effort of the conventional security outfits, efforts are in top gear to set up a security Community Guard corps to be fully backed up by law so that it can operate within the ambit of the law.

“Restates our firmed political will towards assisting our security agencies in order to carry their constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the citizenry”,

“On this premise, I want to make a passionate appeal to our well-meaning and respected citizens to continue to rally around the present administration, by providing useful tips to security agencies on any suspicious character, so that together we can secure this beautiful land of ours”.