Security Challenges Force Villagers To Flee Homes In Sokoto

Persistent attacks by armed bandits in Dange/Shuni and Tureta Local Government Areas of Sokoto State have forced many residents to flee their communities and seek refuge in the state capital.

The displaced persons accused local leaders of abandoning them, leaving them vulnerable without adequate security presence. They said frequent attacks have made it impossible to remain in their homes.

According to local accounts, bandits regularly invade the communities, steal livestock, kidnap residents for ransom, and threaten to return. Fear of fresh attacks has driven hundreds from towns such as Kamfanin Ala, Kamfanin Diya, Dorawa, Kuruwa, Kwarare, Dan Tayawa, Gidan Ba’are, Garbe-Kanni, and Tarana to seek safety in Tureta Gari and Lambar Tureta.

In Dange/Shuni LGA, residents of Dabagi, Budude, Tafkin-Kaiwa, Asarara, and other villages have also fled to Dange town and onward to Sokoto city, where many are now renting accommodation.

In the past, the bandits reportedly abducted the chairman of Dange/Shuni Local Government, Alhaji Aminu Magaji Bodai, during his tenure as a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly. The former deputy chairman, Alhaji Bello Wakili, was also allegedly kidnapped.

The residents are now calling on the government to urgently deploy more security personnel to protect the affected communities.

The wave of displacement has left many, including women and children, without shelter, and caused the loss of property and livelihoods. Farmlands are also being abandoned, worsening fears of food shortages.

One displaced resident offered a heartfelt prayer:

“Oh Allah, You are our Guardian, help us against the oppressors. Oh Allah, bring us relief, restore peace, and expose the secrets of all those involved in this calamity. Protect our people, our land, and our faith.”