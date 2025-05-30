Security Breach: I’m With You, Kogi Gov Assures Yagba West Residents

Share

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring peace and ensuring the security of lives and property in Yagba West Local Government Area.

This assurance was conveyed during a high-level security meeting with stakeholders from Yagba West LGA, led by the Executive Chairman of the Local Government Council, Hon. Tosin Olokun. The governor was represented at the meeting by the Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo.

Governor Ododo emphasized that his administration is not just lamenting over recent security breach in the Local Government Area, but is already taking decisive actions to tackle the situation. “We are confronting the threats head-on, and our actions are making life unbearable for the criminal elements,” he stated.

He commended the Executive Chairman, other local officials, and security agencies for their commitment and proactive approach in addressing the challenges. The Governor assured residents that his government will continue to provide all necessary support to ensure peace and stability in the area.

The governor said, “You did not vote for me to give excuses when your security is threatened, but to take decisive actions to protect you. That is exactly what I doing at the moment and we won’t relent until we dislodge every agent of insecurity in Yagba West and in the entire Kogi State.

“We thank Mr President for his support towards achieving security in Kogi State. We also thank the National Security Adviser and all the service chiefs for mobilizing logistics to deal with the security threat in some parts of the state. Our local hunters also did very well. They are coordinated, brave and patriotic. We have sent a clear signal to criminals that Kogi State is not a place to practice their trade”.

In his remarks, Hon. Tosin Olokun expressed deep appreciation to the Governor for his unwavering support and swift response to the security challenges in Yagba West. He acknowledged the government’s provision of logistics and other resources to support local security operations and urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with the Community Security Initiative of the state government.

The Chairman also called on political actors to avoid politicizing security issues, stressing that the safety and well-being of the people should remain a collective priority.

He further commended the Governor for ongoing infrastructural developments in Yagba West, which, he noted, contribute significantly to community stability and growth.

