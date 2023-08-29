Security Beefs Up As Kingmakers Select New Aseyin Of Iseyin Today

Security was beefed up at the palace of the Aseyin of Iseyin as the kingmakers chose a new monarch today, Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

The abdication of the most recent king, Oba Salawudeen Abdulganiy Adekunle, caused the throne to become vacant.

It would be recalled that the ruler of the Oyo Kingdom joined his ancestors on July 24, 2022, and since then the town has yet to have a new king.

New Telegraph learnt that security personnel are currently at the palace to avoid a breakdown of law and order.