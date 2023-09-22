Security Beefed Up In Jos As Plateau Tribunal Delivers Judgment

Security measures have been noticeably beefed up in Jos, Plateau State, as the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is scheduled to deliver its verdict today, Friday, September 22.

New Telegraph reports that before the commencement of the tribunal hearing, armed security personnel were observed patrolling the streets of the Plateau State capital.

It was mentioned that there was a substantial security presence both inside and around the Jos High Court Complex, which serves as the location for the Plateau Tribunal.

The tribunal is anticipated to issue its verdict today in the legal dispute between the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Nentawe Yilwadta, and Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It’s worth noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mutfwang the victor in the election, with 525,299 votes, surpassing Yiltwatda, who received 481,370 votes.

Yilwadta had filed a lawsuit against Mutfwang, seeking the annulment of his victory in the March 11 election. The grounds for this legal action included contentions that Mutfwang’s nomination by the PDP was invalid, that INEC did not adhere to the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), and allegations of over-voting in certain polling units, among various other requests.

Meanwhile, in other news, tension has been heightened in Plateau State ahead of the tribunal verdict on the state governorship election following the decision of the National and State Assembly Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau state capital, to sack three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers.

It was reported that the affected lawmakers are Remvyat Nanbol, Agbalak Adukuchill, and Happiness Akawu, representing Langtang Central, Rukuba/Iregwe, and Pengana constituencies in the State House of Assembly, respectively.

The tribunal panel led by Justice Muhammad Tukur was of the opinion that the PDP did not legally sponsor the sacked lawmakers.

The judge issued a ruling on Thursday, stating that the PDP had not complied with court orders to conduct ward congresses necessary to establish a valid party structure. Consequently, the candidacies of the lawmakers were deemed invalid because the party was unable to endorse them for the election.

The tribunal further explained that the petitioners had the locus standing to challenge the participation or inclusion of PDP in the election.

Following the ruling, the chairman of the tribunal also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw Certificates of Return from the sacked PDP lawmakers and issue new ones to the winners of the election.

The development has raised anxiety ahead of the tribunal ruling on Friday in the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Nentawe Yiltwatda, challenging the victory of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who contested under PDP.

The tribunal had earlier sacked four PDP National Assembly members, including a senator, over party structure.