Security Beefed Up As NDSF Starts Today

Security deployment has been activated at the various venues of the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) as a detachment of operatives from the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp and Department of State services are already on the ground at the six locations hosting the festival.

According to a member of the Security Subcommittee who pleaded anonymity, there will be strict adherence to the access codes as unauthorized persons will not be allowed into restricted areas.

“There are defined access codes for different areas and only those with accreditation tags with specific access codes would be allowed into such areas,” the official said.

Security vans have been stationed at strategic locations at the venues as of Monday morning.

Meanwhile, members of the Akwa Ibom State Executive Council led by Paul Bassey, the Commissioner for Sports, made a last round of tour of the venues on Monday morning as directed by Governor Umo Bassey Eno.

