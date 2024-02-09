Security: Audu Urges Tinubu To Reconstitute Cabinet

…Makes Case For Yahaya Bello

Chief Muritala Audu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called for a strategic reshuffling of the Federal cabinet to address the rising challenges of banditry and insurgency in Nigeria.

Audu, the Aare Atunluse Omoluwabi Oodua Worldwide, in a statement in Lagos, said that the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, seemed to have some ingenuity on tackling insecurity.

While recommending Bello for the crucial position of Minister of Defence, Audu cited the young former two-term governor’s exceptional track record and unwavering determination in tackling security issues.

“In the wake of escalating security threats, we must emphasise the need for a leader with a proven capacity to combat these challenges head-on,” he said.

Audu, who applauded Bello’s tenure as governor of Kogi, said that the former governor had showcased remarkable leadership in significantly reducing criminal activities within the state.

“One of the distinguishing features of Yahaya Bello’s approach is his unparalleled fact-finding capacity.

“Bello has consistently demonstrated the ability to identify and address the root causes of insecurity, employing diplomatic skills and leveraging resources to eradicate threats effectively.

“Bello’s exceptional leadership qualities, dedication to the welfare of the people and his strong moral compass are all noteworthy,” the APC chieftain said.

According to him, Bello’s track record makes him the ideal candidate to lead the defence ministry and spearhead the nation’s fight against banditry and insurgency.

The Aare Oodua stressed that the appointment of Yahaya Bello required a collective decision by the Nigerian government.

He urged that political interests and sentiments be set aside in favor of the paramount goal of national security.

“I believe that placing Bello in such a critical position is a pragmatic and strategic move to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerians.

“Banditry and insurgency have inflicted lasting damage on communities and claimed innocent lives for far too long.

“I urge the government to take decisive action and prioritize the right leader for the role,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria’s future depends on visionary leaders capable of eliminating the scourge of banditry and insurgency.

“With Yahaya Bello, I believe the nation has found a leader ready to take on this monumental challenge,” Audu said.

He urged the government to make the right choice and save Nigeria from the abyss,” he said.