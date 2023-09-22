Security Agencies Neutralise 21 Suspected Bandits in Kebbi – Official

At least 21 suspected bandits have been killed by security agencies in collaboration with vigilante and locals in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, an official of the state has said. Speaking in a telephone interview, the Council Chairman, Alhaji Hussani Aliyu-Bena disclosed that Danko Wasagu shares boundary with Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, where the bandits get access to Kebbi State.

According to him, the incident started on Monday through Tuesday up to Wednesday, adding that the bandits came through Mariga into Tudun Bichi under Wasagu, but a credible intelligence kept the security agencies, vigilance group and locals on alert which led to a successful ambush.

He said the locals in collaboration with vigilante killed 17 suspected bandits, recovered arms, ammunitions and motorcycles, while two locals were killed. Aliyu-Bena added that the bandits also moved to Tanga- ran village and abducted nine farmers working on their farmlands, but all of them were later rescued by combined efforts of security agencies, vigilante and locals at a village called Lugga under Ayu District.

The chairman said a careful watch on the movement of the bandits also resulted in another encounter at Bakin Gulbi village where the combined team killed four bandits, recovered weapons and rescued three kidnapped persons, assuring that the bandits’ movement was being monitored for further action. He, however, expressed sadness that the bandits also killed some persons in Marafan Mai Inuwa village under Kanya District and abducted some people, but the abductees were later rescued by the army after killing some of the bandits.

He noted that in line with the directives of the Governor: “We have visited Kanya District, where all the displaced persons from the surrounding villages converged and we commiserate with the people and presented a message (token) from His Excellency, Kauran Gwandu.” While commending the gallant efforts of security agencies, vigilante and locals, Aliyu-Bena appealed to people for more support and cooperation towards providing credible intelligence to effectively flush out criminals from their areas.

The chairman pleaded for more deployment of military personnel at Malekachi village which remained a transit route for the bandits as well as Dankade village. He assured that the council had communicated with the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs on how the ministry would assist the affected victims with palliatives to cushion the effects of the ugly development.