Security Agencies Launch Pre-Yuletide Operations

Security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) including the military, police and the civil defence corps, have begun to raise their game with a view to ensuring safety of lives and property as the yuletide season aporoaches, ONWUKA NZESHI reports

As the yuletide season aporoaches, security agencies have begun to intensify their efforts towards securing the lives and property of residents of Abuja. The FCT Police Command and the Guards Brigade, have increased their patrols, surveillance, and public appeals for vigilance.

These security agencies are focused on protecting recreational spots and large gatherings, while citizens are encouraged to be securityconscious and report suspicious activity. In addition to increased patrols across the city, the Police Command has deployed officers to key areas such as places of worship and recreational centers.

Intelligence and surveillance: agencies like the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have also intensified surveillance and intelligence gathering operations to identify and neutralise security threats.

Presidential guards

The Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army has assured residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and environs of safety during the Yuletide season.The Commander Guards Brigade ,Brigadier General Adebisi Onasanya gave the assurance during a two-day Field Training Exercise (FTX) from 13 – 14 October 2025.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations,Guards Brigade Lt. Odunola Olawuyi said the exercise was aimed at training personnel in ambush and antiambush operations She said the lecture segment of the FTX was conducted at the 176 Guards Battalion Training Hall, General OA Azazi Barracks, Gwagwalada, while practical drills were held along Road Rafin Zurfi – Ibua.

In his remarks, Commander Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Adebisi Onasanya, commended the efforts of the Commanding Officer, 176 Guards Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Oladimeji Ajongbo, for organizing the exercise. He noted that the highlighted the importance of the training exercise in line with training directives of the Army Headquarters The Guards Brigade had conducted the training exercises to ensure its personnel are prepared and ready to maintain security during the period of increased activity.

Surprise raid

Just last week, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command arrested 44 suspects in a series of coordinated midnight raids on suspected criminal hideouts across various parts of Abuja. The operation, which began around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, was carried out simultaneously by police operatives from the Nyanya, Kubwa, Kurudu, Life Camp, Apo, Karmo, Zuba, Byazhin, and Bwari Divisions, in a renewed effort to combat crime and enhance public safety.

According to security sources, the raids targeted black spots, uncompleted buildings, and other criminal hideouts identified through intelligence reports within the jurisdiction of the affected police divisions. “The operation is part of ongoing, proactive security measures by the Command to rid the FCT of criminal elements, especially as the yuletide season approaches,” one of the sources said.

All 44 suspects arrested during the exercise are currently in police custody undergoing screening and interrogation to determine their level of involvement in criminal activities. The sources added that those found culpable after investigation will be charged to court, while individuals cleared of wrongdoing will be released immediately.

The FCT Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining intelligence-led operations and community-based policing to ensure the safety of residents and visitors across the territory.

Strengthening collaboration

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, and the Nigeria Police Force have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen collaboration aimed at sustaining peace and security across the nation’s capital.

This development followed a courtesy visit by the newly deployed FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Dantawaye Miller, to the NSCDC FCT Commandant, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, at the Command headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Odumosu described the meeting as a reinforcement of the existing partnership between both security agencies, stressing that joint efforts remain key to ensuring the safety of residents within the territory.

He noted that although the FCT is relatively peaceful, there is a need to maintain proactive measures to sustain the current security tempo. “We must continue to forge ahead and come to the round table to ensure that we move the FCT to another level where people can go about their normal businesses without fear of any criminal attack,” Odumosu said.

The Commandant emphasized that synergy and cooperation between security agencies were essential to achieving a crime-free capital, noting that the era of unhealthy rivalry was over. “The best way forward in ensuring heightened security in the FCT is robust synergy and collaboration between security agencies. Seeing you today has given me hope and confidence that we now have a more united front against criminals in the FCT,” he added.

Odumosu assured the new Police Commissioner of the NSCDC’s full cooperation and readiness to work closely with the Police to achieve the shared goal of safeguarding lives and property in the territory.

In his remarks, CP Dantawaye Miller lauded the NSCDC Commandant for the support and cooperation extended to him since his assumption of duty, describing security as a collective responsibility that demands inter-agency collaboration.

He called for stronger and sustained joint operations between the two agencies, particularly in intelligence gathering and sharing, to effectively tackle crimes before they occur. “There is a need for enhanced collaboration between both organizations to forge a way forward to ensure proper protection of the territory,” Miller said.

He also underscored the importance of eliminating interagency rivalry, stressing that security agencies must complement each other to achieve common objectives. The Commissioner expressed confidence that with continued partnership, the calmness currently enjoyed in the FCT would be sustained through the development of new strategies to foil criminal activities.

The visit, according to both leaders, symbolizes renewed commitment to a seamless working relationship between the NSCDC and the Police in ensuring the safety and security of residents in the Federal Capital Territory.

Public role in security

While the security agencies are bracing up to nip crime in the bud and stop criminal on their tracks, residents have been urged to be extra vigilant. Both residents and visitors have been urged to be aware of their surroundings, recognize suspicious behaviors, and trust their instincts.

“The public is asked to cooperate with law enforcement by reporting suspicious people, objects, or movements to the appropriate security agencies. Both individuals and operators of public spaces like parks, shopping centers, and worship centers are advised to take appropriate measures to protect themselves and others,” a security source advised.