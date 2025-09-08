‎Security Agencies Intensify Operations, Record Major Gains In August – FG

‎The Federal Government has said Nigeria’s security and law enforcement agencies sustained a high level of operations in August 2025, resulting in significant arrests, recoveries, and the disruption of criminal networks across the country.

‎

‎The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, disclosed this in Abuja at the second edition of the Monthly Joint Security Press Briefing (JSPB), organised by NOA in collaboration with security and regulatory agencies.

‎

‎He said the briefing was designed to give Nigerians accurate updates on the Federal Government’s response to insecurity and related socio-economic challepn̈ķlnges.

‎“Our forces, intelligence agencies and paramilitary organisations are fully mobilised for the task of curbing insecurity. Tremendous progress is being made, and citizens’ support remains crucial,” Issa-Onilu said.

‎

‎According to the report presented, the Nigerian Army carried out 261 operations nationwide, repelled an ISWAP ambush in Borno, and neutralised 30 terrorists in Zamfara. A total of 76 insurgents, including women and children, surrendered to troops.

‎

“‎The Nigeria Police Force arrested 1,950 suspects, rescued 141 victims, dismantled 37 gangs, and recovered 111 firearms and 48 explosives. Two new Area Commands and five upgraded police stations were commissioned in Benue State.

‎

“‎The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) seized 66,255.81 kilogrammes of narcotics, arrested 944 suspects, filed 186 cases, secured 17 convictions, and deployed 48 new vehicles to boost operations. The agency also rehabilitated 854 drug users.

‎

“‎The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured 588 convictions and recovered over ₦21.06 billion alongside foreign currencies.

“The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) recovered ₦5.5 billion, returned $368,390.95 to the Central Bank of Nigeria, and established six Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs) in MDAs.”

‎

‎In the area of food and drug safety, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) seized 17 containers of falsified or unsafe products, including five containers of tomato paste, and arrested four suspects.

‎

“‎The Nigeria Immigration Service approved 10,803 visas in August, repatriated 473 irregular migrants, intercepted 50 victims of human trafficking, and denied entry to foreigners without valid documentation.

‎

‎Issa-Onilu said the successes recorded were linked to intelligence-led operations, inter-agency coordination, and increasing public tips.

‎

‎“When intelligence meets joint action, kidnap syndicates and gun-running pipelines collapse. Communities must continue to report suspicious arms movements and ransom-related cash flows,” he said.

‎

‎He also stressed that the government was pairing security operations with credible information to counter misinformation.

‎

‎“We urge citizens to follow verified security and NOA channels, attend town hall meetings, and avoid sharing unverified alerts that fuel panic,” he added.

‎

‎On fake products, Victoria Akudu, Assistant Director of Public Relations at NAFDAC, advised Nigerians to make use of the “NAFDAC Green Book” for product verification.

‎

‎ “If you type the product name and registration number into the Green Book, the details will appear. And if you are not satisfied, please take the product to the nearest NAFDAC office for confirmation,” she explained.

‎

‎On questions about casualty figures in recent military operations, Group Captain Ibrahim Bukar, representing the Defence Headquarters, urged caution.

‎

‎ “Anything said publicly is also heard by the enemy. Before releasing sensitive information, ask yourself: Will this undermine national security?” he warned.

‎

‎The NOA boss further announced that the Agency had activated its structures in all 36 states, the FCT, six zonal offices, and 774 local government areas to take security awareness campaigns directly to communities through rallies, advocacy visits, engagements with traditional rulers, and town hall meetings.

‎

‎He said the government would sustain the monthly briefing to ensure transparency and reassure Nigerians of its determination to restore peace and order.