Security Agencies Get Marching Order To Crush Lukarawas –Sources

There are strong indications that the Presidency may have issued a directive to the military, security and other relevant law enforcement agencies to nip the Lukarawas terrorist group in the bud. New Telegraph learnt that the order followed reports that the group, which birthed in some communities in Sokoto State, was making steady incursions into neighbouring Kebbi State.

While confirming the emergence of Lukarawas, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had further disclosed that the terrorists: “Took advantage of the gaps in cooperation between both countries (Nigeria and Niger Republic) and exploited difficult terrains to make incursions into remote areas in some North Western states to spread their ideology;

“Were initially welcomed by locals who believed they had good intentions. However, the movement was not reported to the military and security agencies.”

Highly placed establishment sources, who spoke in confidence with this newspaper, noted: “What I can tell you, without disclosing too much, is that the Presidency has since given a marching order to relevant agencies of government – the Military, Police, and Intelligence agencies – to ensure that the Lukarawas are restricted to the few communities in Sokoto and Kebbi states. “This is the containment factor in a war situation.

After containing them, a largescale operation will now be launched to take them out completely.” Another source, who spoke in similar condition of anonymity, added: “Even the harshest critics of this administration will admit that ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations by the military are yielding impressive gains.

“Terrorist commanders and their rank-and-file are being neutralised in their hundreds, forcing many of the enemies of the state to take the surrender option.

“So, there is no way that President Bola Tinubu, who is the Commander-in-Chief, will allow the establishment of a new terrorist organisation under any guise whatsoever.

“So many resources are being committed to the reestablishment of the full/ absolute authority of the state across the length and breadth of the country, and no one, or group will be allowed the privilege of a disruption.

“Bandits, kidnappers and their ilk are submitting daily to the superior firepower of our gallant troops, and you think there will be a breeding ground for them (Lukarawas)?

“They will soon feel the full weight of state power, and the world will certainly be a witness to this.” Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Police Command has assured of ongoing stakeholders’ engagements geared towards dealing with the menace of the terrorist group.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Ahmad Rufai, made the disclosure in a telephone conversation with New Telegraph, saying that “the Command is trying its best to see how we can curtail this Lukarawa. There are some arrangements that we cannot put out (to the media).

“The Command, stakeholders, and the government are in serious collaboration on how to tackle this menace. We will not allow it to go beyond control. “Part of it is that we have this engagement with the State government, and other critical stakeholders, including traditional rulers.”

