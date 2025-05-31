Security Agencies Assure Of Safe Celebrations

Share

Security agencies have assured residents of the state of robust security measures to safeguard lives and property throughout the Eid el-Adha celebrations and beyond.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Commandant; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, Mr. Igbalawole Sotiyo, charged officers and men of the command to work in synergy with other sister agencies for a hitch free celebration.

“We are aware there will be an influx of people into the state, hence every necessary security arrangement has been put in place for adequate security of lives and property,” Osun NSCDC boss said.

Commenting further, Sotiyo stated that patrol teams would be deployed to strategic locations as well as praying grounds, recreation centres, malls, market places, critical national assets to provide safety before during and after the celebration.

The state commandant calls on members of the public to support security personnel by reporting suspicious movement and persons in their environment to the nearest security agency.

He urged Muslim faithful to celebrate within the confine of the law urging those who will be traveling for the celebration to avoid night travels and over speeding.

The Commander of the Osun Amotekun Corps, Mr. Adekunle Isaac Omoyele, assured residents of robust security measures to safeguard lives and property throughout the celebrations and beyond.

Speaking to journalists in Osogbo, Omoyele stated that operatives of the Corps have been strategically deployed across all parts of the state to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors.

He urged members of the public to promptly report security breaches or suspicious activities to Amotekun or other relevant security agencies, emphasising the importance of collective vigilance in maintenance of peace and order.

Meanwhile Bayelsa State remains peaceful as it has been with people moving about their businesses ahead of the celebrations.

Although, the state is not a Muslim dominated state but there are some adherents who are preparing for the Salah celebration.

As at Friday, the price of rams was 150,000 for small rams, while the medium ones were being sold for N220,000 with the big ones going for the sum of N500,000.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Bayelsa State Police Command, DSP Musa Mohammad told our correspondent in a chat on Friday that plans are already on ground to make sure that the celebration is done peacefully.

He said, “Operational Orders have been reviewed and water tight security has been initiated by the CP and he assured the neighbouring communities and Yenagoa environs that there will be full deployment of security to ensure that we have a hitch free Salah celebration.”

