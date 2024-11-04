Security: Abuja Residents Make Case For Functional CCTV Cameras

Share

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have called for installation of adequate and functional Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in Abuja as part of security measures to fight crime in the city.

A cross section of the public and stakeholders who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja and environs, urged the authorities in FCT to take up the matter seriously for positive results in containing criminal activities.

They noted that it was high time Abuja as the federal capital of Nige- ria aligned with other major cities in the world in taking standard security measures like having functional CCTV in strategic areas. Mr Olumon Sharafadeen, National Vice Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, said CCTV cameras are being used globally to fight crimes and criminalities.

He said CCTV cameras give records of what happened, when it happened, who are involved and most importantly, help security agencies to do investigations properly. According to him, CCTV cameras reduce the level of crime in every society because when the criminals know that they are being recorded, many of them automatically stay away.

Sharafadeen called on the FCTA to revitalise the existing CCTV cameras, improve on them and extend the coverage across the city. He said CCTV cameras are what any government committed to the security of lives and property would not hesitate to invest in to curb crimes and criminalities.

Mr Victor Olumide, a staff of a CCTV camera installation firm in FCT, who spoke on the vital role of the cameras in fighting crime, called on the FCTA to also provide the needed infrastructure for the CCTV cameras to function effectively.

