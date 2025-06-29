Security Above Politics: Kogi Govt Hails Faleke

The Kogi State Government has commended Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, Member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, for his unwavering commitment to the security and wellbeing of his home state, describing him as “a patriotic Kogite who leads by example.”

Faleke, an indigene of Kogi State, recently donated a brand-new Hilux patrol vehicle to support operations at the newly commissioned Smart Police Divisional Headquarters in Ekinrin-Adde, Ijumu Local Government Area. The high-tech facility was facilitated by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund in collaboration with the Kogi State Government to modernize and digitize security operations across the state.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, conveyed the appreciation of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to the federal lawmaker, stating that Hon. Faleke has demonstrated what it means to place security above politics and the people’s wellbeing above personal ambition.

“The Government of Kogi State wishes to reiterate the commendation earlier given by His Excellency during the commissioning of the Smart Police Divisional Headquarters,” Fanwo said.

“As a government, we deeply appreciate the practical contributions of Hon. James Faleke to the state’s security architecture and infrastructure. This is true leadership—placing the safety of citizens above politics and patriotism above personal ambition.”

Fanwo added that Hon. Faleke has played significant behind-the-scenes roles in intelligence, logistics, and coordination with security agencies, working quietly but effectively with the State Government to ensure lives and property are well protected in Kogi State.

The Commissioner expressed confidence that Faleke’s intervention would significantly enhance security not only in Ijumu, but across Okunland, Kogi West, and the entire state.

“This is one intervention that will undoubtedly improve the security landscape of Ijumu, Okunland, and the wider Kogi West. This is how to make a meaningful impact—by providing concrete solutions, not political theatrics,” he said.

“The people can see those genuinely committed to their safety, those working hand-in-hand with the government to maintain peace, and they can also identify those who play politics with security.”

The State Government also urged political and business leaders of Kogi origin to emulate Faleke’s sense of responsibility and selfless service.

“Hon. James Faleke has set a standard worth emulating. He has shown that the lives of his people matter. His actions are not motivated by personal gain or investment protection but by a genuine desire to serve and safeguard his people,” Fanwo stated.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the state is closely monitoring the activities of illegal miners and their collaborators, warning that economic sabotage and any threat to public safety will attract stiff consequences.

“We are aware of the activities of illegal miners and their enablers. Let it be known that Kogi State will not tolerate any actions that jeopardize the peace we are building. We are taking bold steps to ensure that criminal actors are held accountable,” he said.

The Kogi State Government reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with patriotic stakeholders like Hon. James Faleke to secure every part of the state and consolidate the progress made in law enforcement and public safety.