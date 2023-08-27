Securing Restoration By Responsibility

“Now he that planteth and he that watereth are one: and every man shall receive his own reward according to his own labour. 1.Cor.3:8 “For every man shall bear his own burden”. Gal.6:5 It is your responsibility to secure your restoration. Salvation is free, but Jesus had to lay His life down. Your responsibility is to acknowledge Him as your Lord and Savior before you can be saved.

Nobody will do that for you. In the same light, healing is free in the kingdom principle, but you have to believe the word as your responsibility before you can be healed. Whatever you say, you see. To keep snakes away from your compound, your responsibility is to clear your surroundings and make it clean and neat.

God answers the prayers of His children, but your responsibility is to call upon Him first. If you don’t put electricity into your house, you don’t have a generator or solar inverter, you will remain in darkness. To get God’s attention, you have to dedicate your life to God. Dedication is your responsibility, attention is from God.

The puller of attention from God is your dedication. Mt.5:14 Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. For every dedicated believer, God gives them attention. Because the Kingdom is like a seed you cast on the ground, you don’t pray for its germination, the ground brings the fruits on its own.

What is responsibility?

It is an art of accepting the ability to act on your behalf. Not wanting to take responsibility for our actions is an inherited trait. Satan is delighted when we blame others and make excuses for ourselves. This is something that too many people avoid. They believe that by shifting blame to others and making excuses for themselves, they can put the responsibility of their life’s condition on someone or something else.

How to Embrace Responsibility:

1.Stop making excuses. Giving excuses is a lifestyle of an average and lazy person.

2.Do not procrastinate. Do whatever you want to do quickly and immediately.

3.Make reasonable plans. God will not make anything work for you if you do not have a plan.

4.Be focused. When you lose focus, you miss out. Where goals are, obstacles don’t matter. Never fight obstacles, rather fight to retain your focus. Let your day centre around your goal. The power to endure is in your ability to focus.

5.Care less about the past. There is nothing that can be done to change it. Holding to the past is carrying excess luggage. You can’t look back and go forward.

No matter the circumstance, refuse to look back. One of the reasons God puts your eyes in front of your head is to give you no opportunity to look back. There is no excitement in looking back.

Prophetic Declarations:

•Receive Grace to be responsible for your life.

•May you never remember your past anymore.

•You are not allowed to be a victim of circumstances.

•No one under the sound of my voice is permitted to be afflicted, both physical, spiritual and financially.

•From this day, the noise of rejoicing will not cease in your camp.