Securing Owerri-Aba Road From Marauders

The Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport, Owerri became truly international on May 9, 2025 when an Air Peace flight lifted 315 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj. It was a long dream realised by the people of Imo State who taxed themselves in the Second Republic to build it.

While we congratulate Governor Hope Uzodimma for upgrading facilities at the airport, a development that made international flights possible, we call on the government to secure the road that leads to it, especially the Ngor Okpala axis. Uzodimma may have his shortcomings as a politician but he deserves commendation for doing what no past governor could. It was difficult to take off or land at the airport at night because there were no systems to facilitate such movement.

That was partly responsible for the crash that claimed the lives of three officers of the Nigerian Navy on the eve of the 2007 presidential elections. Lieutenant Commander Thompson Adekoya, the pilot, died with Lieutenant Isiaka Yusuf and Master Warrant Officer Ollage Meme. Their Augusta helicopter had been engaged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transport materials for the elections billed for April 21.

That was the exercise that produced President Umaru Yar’Adua of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Imo people and other fliers had been denied the convenience of traveling to Owerri by air in the night even when ministers of Aviation were of the then ruling party PDP and shared blood links as South – Easterners. From Kema Chikwe to Fidelia Njeze, Stella Oduah and Osita Chidoka, that same obstacle could not be tackled during their tenures.

The good news of an international flight from the Sam Mbakwe Airport must be followed up. It is expected that the inaugural attempt will be the beginning of full operations to complement the Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu and the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The next line of action is to protect passengers who frequent the airport. Located in Ngor Okpala, on the ever busy Owerri – Aba Federal Highway, there have been security issues warranted by criminals, mainly herdsmen who have taken over surrounding bushes around the Umuhu villages of Mbutu, Umuota, Egbelu, Amankwu, Umueze and Umuechem.

There is a prominent Navy checkpoint at the Airport Road Junction. The day the AKTS passengers were abducted, the bandits waited until about 6.30 pm when the military departed, to strike

On May 6, 2025, there was an attack that claimed the life of the driver of a Toyota Hi – truck and led to the abduction of his boss. An Akwa Ibom Transport Services (AKTS) bus which ran into the operation was not spared as all passengers, including a female student of the University of Uyo, were taken into the bush. The incident, which took place between Umuechem and Mbutu Okohia, was the seventh there since March 2025.

It is worrisome that these herdsmen operate on a road that has military checkpoints controlled by the Nigerian Navy which has a base in Owerrrinta. On March 10, Umuhu Youths apprehended five suspects during an operation to comb the forests following the abduction of passengers of a Toyota Sienna bus after the driver was shot dead in Ihitte.

That self-help move has not stopped the killings and abductions. There is a prominent Navy checkpoint at the Airport Road Junction.

The day the AKTS passengers were abducted, the bandits waited until about 6.30 pm when the military departed, to strike. What this means is that they know the best time to operate.

The Nigeria Army has an Artillery Brigade in Obinze. Part of their responsibility is to guarantee security in the entire state. Obinze is in Owerri and there is no reason why a sophisticated military formation cannot mount surveillance on the road that leads to the Sam Mbakwe Airport.

Also visible is the Nigerian Air Force 211 Quick Response Group. When the Ground Breaking ceremony was performed in 2017, the then Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadiq, assured that security was top of the agenda.

He said: “I advise kidnappers and armed robbers to have a rethink and change their lives, unless they want to meet their waterloo.” The reverse is the case now.

Herdsmen are having a good laugh, shedding the blood of innocent road users and dragging hostages to the bush. The consequence is heavy ransom for freedom or death and mutilation for those who cannot pay their way out of detention. Uzodimma has more work to do.

The upgrade of the airport will lead to an increase in passenger traffic. The bandits have sophisticated intelligence that helps monitor movement of goods and passengers. The easiest way to kill this fruitful achievement is to allow insecurity to rule that environment. Earlier in the year, the Nigeria Police Force swung into action and neutralised some of the criminals.

The Air Force should live up to their name and respond quickly with more check points on that road. There should be military presence all day long. The Armed Forces must synergise to guarantee maximum security.

