Securing Nigeria’s Borders: The Transformative Impact of E-Surveillance

In a bold demonstration of its commitment to national security, the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has continued to record significant progress with the successful deployment of the advanced e-border surveillance system.

Launched on December 14, 2024, at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex, this initiative has become a game-changer in combating irregular migration and enhancing border security.

This state-of-the-art project, spearheaded by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, represents a significant achievement under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Its implementation shows the administration’s dedication to leveraging technology to solve pressing national challenges. Since its rollout, the e-border surveillance system has proven highly effective in curbing illegal migration, one of Nigeria’s longstanding border security challenges.

The project employs cutting-edge automation and monitoring tools, enabling real-time surveillance across Nigeria’s extensive 4,447 kilometers of land, air, and sea borders.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), which operates the system, has deployed advanced e-border solutions to over 80 crossing points nationwide. These solutions integrate data from INTERPOL and Nigerian security agencies, allowing seamless identification and interception of persons of interest.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo emphasised the impact of this innovation during a recent press briefing saying: “This system is a critical tool in our fight against irregular migration. By integrating advanced technology and international intelligence data, we are not only identifying threats but also preventing them from escalating.” One of the most remarkable outcomes of the e-border system is its role in identifying and capturing persons of interest.

Within just a few weeks of operation, the system, particularly at the e-gates installed in five international airports, has successfully flagged and detained individuals with criminal records or suspicious activities. “The integration of INTERPOL data and other national security databases has significantly enhanced our ability to detect and respond to threats at our borders,” said Dr. Tunji-Ojo.

These e-gates have not only streamlined airport security but also acted as a robust deterrent to those seeking to exploit Nigeria’s borders for illegal activities. The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex, which serves as the Command and Control Centre for the e-border system, is the hub of this technological transformation. Operated by 250 highly trained personnel from the NIS working in 24-hour shifts, the complex ensures round-the-clock monitoring and rapid response to any threats.

The technology includes features allowing residents in border communities to report emergencies directly, ensuring swift action by security agencies. This interactive system has bolstered trust between the government and border communities, fostering collaboration in securing the nation. The operation of e-gates at major international airports, including Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, has not only improved security but also enhanced the travel experience for legitimate passengers.

The transition from manual border checks to automated systems has significantly reduced wait times and improved the accuracy of immigration processes. Dr. Tunji-Ojo noted: “The e-gates are not just about security; they are about efficiency. We are committed to creating a system where law-abiding citizens and visitors can travel seamlessly while ensuring that those with malicious intent are intercepted.”

The e-border surveillance system exemplifies the transformative power of technology in governance. By reducing irregular migration, enhancing airport security, and improving the efficiency of border management, the project has set a new benchmark for border control in Africa. President Tinubu’s administration has shown that tackling complex challenges requires innovative solutions and unwavering commitment.

The success of this project has not only renewed hope among Nigerians but also solidified the country’s reputation as a leader in technological advancement within the region. As the government moves into Phase 2 of the project, extending these solutions to more crossing points, the message is clear: Nigeria is determined to secure its borders and ensure the safety and prosperity of its citizens. The dream of a safer Nigeria is no longer a distant aspiration—it is becoming a reality, one technological leap at a time.

