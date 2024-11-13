Securing Maritime Resources Through Alliance

Share

Since 2018, no fewer than 40 vessels and five aircraft from different nations have been deployed to tackle criminal activities in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG), especially on Nigerian waters, leading to the arrest of more than 4,500 criminals and recovery of over $42 billion illegal drugs transiting African waters from South America to Europe.

Before the latest exercise, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, had underscored the significant economic potential of Nigeria’s maritime assets, which include oil and gas reserves valued at around $40 billion with the potential to grow to an estimated $120 billion.

For instance, he noted that Nigeria’s maritime domain contained approximately 36 billion barrels of oil and 182 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, adding that if the resources were effectively protected and harnessed, they could provide a substantial boost to the country’s economy, thereby, helping the country to realise its blue economy.

Collaboration

Also, last week, the Nigerian Navy in partnership with 25 other global and regional navies and coastguards flagged-off Exercise Grand African NEMO to combat the resurgence of arm robberies and piracy on Nigerian waters and other West African coastal waters.

The move was initiated to further safeguard the maritime domain and sustain gains recorded so far. The annual multinational maritime security exercise was initiated towards enhancing safety and security across the GoG and it demonstrates a united front to secure West Africa’s vital waters for peace and economic growth.

Teamwork

According to the Nigerian Navy, the exercise flagged off from Nigerian Navy Ship KADA in Apapa, Lagos, brought together navies and coastguards from 26 nations in a collaborative effort to combat maritime threats in one of the world’s most strategic waterways.

Under the auspices of the French Commander in Chief for the Atlantic, the exercise is focus on strengthening coordination across five operational zones in the Gulf of Guinea, while participating forces conducted the exercises in national and zonal phases, which include live scenarios to enhance response capabilities.

Operations

For the exercise, the Nigerian Navy, deploying five ships, helicopters and specialised units, were operated alongside ships from the United Kingdom and Spain, with the lead vessel, being NNS KADA under the command of Captain Andrew Zidon.

At the flag off, Ogalla said the significance of the exercise could not be overstated as it would tackle maritime challenges such as piracy, sea robbery, and crude oil theft, which threaten regional stability and economic prosperity. Represented by the Admiral Superintendent, Naval Ordinance Depot, Rear Admiral Livingstone Izu, the CNS explained that Ex

Nigerian Navy would remain relentless and resolute in its dedication to regional security

Grand African Nemo was a critical initiative allowing African navies to develop collaborative strategies against transnational maritime threats.

Maritime domain

He said: “This exercise reaffirms our dedication to creating a secure maritime domain that supports a thriving blue economy. Exercise Grand African Nemo is a landmark opportunity for navies and coastguards of the Gulf of Guinea to address common challenges with an African-led approach.

“Our vision is to foster a safe and secure region that allows economic prosperity and development for all. This exercise highlights our unwavering commitment to ensuring a maritime space where peace and commerce can flourish.”

Commitment

He added that the Nigerian Navy would remain relentless and resolute in its dedication to regional security and combating threats to Nigeria’s territorial waters.

Moreover, Ogalla commended the French authorities and other organisers of the exercise, saying that the support Nigerian Navy received from the international partners was invaluable.

In addition, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral MG Oamen, assured the public of the navy’s commitment to its mandate, noting that the navy was dedicated to maintaining a maritime environment where legitimate businesses can flourish.

Strategically, the FOC stressed that the exercise was designed to enhance operational coordination, strengthen collective maritime defence, and deepen international partnerships across five distinct operational zones in the Gulf of Guinea.

Notwithstanding, he noted that the Nigerian Navy had deployed five ships, two Special Boat Service (SBS) detachments, helicopters, and five maritime operations centres to the exercise, while training scenarios during the event will challenge participants to respond to real-time threats, including piracy and sea robbery, as well as fostering capabilities in the defence of maritime assets.

Also, Oamen expressed confidence that the extensive training and collaboration between regional and international navies would strengthen the Gulf of Guinea’s defences against maritime criminality.

Precedent

Prior to the latest exercise, Ogalla said in 2023 that the new Exercise Crocodile Lift ’ and ‘Exercise Grand African Nemo 2023 inaugurated aboard Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Kada at NNS Beecroft, Apapa, Lagos State were initiated to arrest maritime crimes as Five Nigerian Navy ships, NNS Kada, NNS Aba, NNS Udu, NNS Kano and the Deep Blue Lagos participated in the exercises.

Share

Please follow and like us: