Securing Maritime Resources Through Alliance

The Federal Government is making moves to prioritise the establishment of a combined maritime taskforce by Africa Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) to enhance security in the Gulf of Guinea, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

It has been said that maritime access gives Africa a major strategic economic advantage. For instance, African blue economy sectors and components today generate a value of $296 billion.

Also, it is projected that by 2030, figures would be $405 billion while in 2063 estimates would be $576 billion of value created. African blue economy sectors and components generate today 49 million jobs.

However, none of its 38 coastal states can fully claim sovereignty over territorial waters as piracy, narcotics trafficking, illegal fishing, arms smuggling and other transnational threaten the continent’s security and maritime trade.

Insecurity

Over the years, the continent has suffered disproportionately high levels of maritime insecurity, loss of maritime wealth and a high risk of external domination due to limited knowledge and technology transfer in the sales deals.

Also, inherent operational problems in African navies has over the years limited action even when navies edre situationally aware.

Furthermore, operational coordination remains in the hands of senior officials from external powers like the US, France, the United Kingdom and a host of EU nations in maritime insecurity hotspots such as the Gulf of Aden (GoA) and the GoG.

It was learnt that African navy officers were involved much lower in the command chain. In addition, there is little transfer of senior leadership skills needed to operationalise information and knowledge derived from situational awareness technologies.

For instance, poor-quality or lacking equipment, skill shortages, corruption and complex management contracts on foreign procured equipment drive up inefficiencies in African navies that affect all operations, even the simplest.

Worried by these challenges and past efforts, the Commander of Unuted States Naval Forces, Europe-Africa, Admiral Stuart B. Munsch said in 2023 that Illicit maritime activities were threatening regional development efforts, weakening state security and had robbed African partners of the precious resources upon which they relied for economic growth and effective governance.

He explained: “Exercise Obangame Express is an important opportunity to improve our collective capabilities, build trust between our nations, and promote stability in a vitally important part of the world.

“The exercise is an opportunity for like-minded partners to work together to develop African-led solutions to shared transnational challenges and promote global security.”

Priority

Aware of these challenges, President Bola Tinubu last week called on the Africa Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) to prioritise the establishment of a combined maritime task force to enhance

security in the Gulf of Guinea. Tinubu, who was represented by Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs said this at the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, expressing Nigeria’s readiness to host the task force’s headquarters in Lagos.

Tinubu conveyed Nigeria’s position as the AU considered the report on the AUPSC, focusing on peace and security in Africa, and the biennial report on the implementation of the Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the guns in Africa.

Taskforce

Moreover, he noted that the time had come for the African Union Peace and Security Council to prioritise the creation of a Combined Maritime Task Force for the Gulf of Guinea.

The president added: “ I wish to announce that Nigeria would like to host the headquarters of the task force in Lagos.

Nigeria also signed an agreement with the AU to provide Strategic Sea Lift Services (SSLS) for AU peace support operations, natural disaster support, humanitarian actions, and personnel movement.”

Also, Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar signed an agreement, under which the Nigerian Navy would provide a vessel for the operations on a cost recovery basis, while Prince Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General and Justice Minister, Tuggar, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Naval Chief and Amb. Muhammed Muhammed, the Director-General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency, witnessed the signing of the agreement.

The president highlighted the severe insecurity affecting countries grappling with democratic transition, including Sudan, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Gabon.

Nigeria’s support

He noted: “It would not be out of place to explore the possibility of extending the inherent benefits of UN Security Council Resolution 2719 to support AU Peace Support Operations.”

In doing so, Tinubu added that the AU must try to prevent the increasing incursion of extra-continental forces, including private military companies, into African security matters.

President Tinubu welcomed the progress in operationalising the African Standby Force, reiterating Nigeria’s support. He appealed to all AU member countries and delegations to show the necessary flexibility and allow the draft MoU on the operationalisation of the standby force to be adopted.

Last line

