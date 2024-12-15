Secured Borders Key To Economic Growth –Adeniyi

Share

The Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, said borders are critical gateways that determine a nation’s capacity to protect its citizens, safeguard its economy, and foster security.

Adeniyi spoke at the 18th African Security Watch Conference in Doha, Qatar. Represented by the National Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs Abdullahi Maiwada, he shared a comprehensive account of the Service’s achievements in balancing security enforcement with trade facilitation. In his keynote address entitled Protecting National Security Through Effective Border Control:

The Nigeria Customs Example, Adeniyi stressed the vital role of border management in national security, describing borders as more than just geographical boundaries.

The CGC highlighted how the NCS, empowered by the Nigeria Customs Act 2023, has successfully redefined its operational priorities to address emerging threats, enhance efficiency, and improve collaboration. Adeniyi noted that the Customs Act represents a legislative milestone that has repositioned the NCS to thrive in a dynamic environment.

He also reflected on the significant strides made in 2024, which marked a year of unparalleled achievements for the Service, adding:

“Under my leadership, the NCS generated a record breaking N5.1 trillion in revenue, a feat that underscores the agency’s innovative use of technology and improved compliance frameworks.

“We have equally strengthened partnerships with both domestic and international stakeholders. The achievement was not merely about numbers but also reflected the efficiency and resilience of the Customs workforce.”

The CGC, however, described how, through intelligence-led operations, the NCS has intercepted several arms shipments, including 844 rifles and 112,500 rounds of live ammunition in Onne Seaport.

“These efforts have significantly disrupted the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, which remain a persistent threat to national security.

Additionally, the NCS’s collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) led to so many interceptions of illicit drugs,” Adeniyi said.

He also brought attention to the Service’s role in combating wildlife trafficking, detailing how officers intercepted 4,200 kilograms of pangolin scales and ivory, underscoring the NCS’s dedication to biodiversity conservation and international compliance.

In the area of fighting against economic saboteurs who venture into smuggling and diversion of petroleum products, Adeniyi discussed the impact of Operation Whirlwind and highlighted how the Service, in collaboration with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), intercepted over 695,000 liters of smuggled Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

He disclosed that the use of geospatial technologies, such as satellite feeds and geo-mapping, has enhanced the Service’s surveillance and enforcement capabilities, ensuring that these operations are not only effective but sustainable.

