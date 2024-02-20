Secure your future with skills, NYSC tells corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has advised corps members to utilise the opportunity of the service year to acquire skills through the Entrepreneurship Development programme and become employers of labour. Director-General YD Ahmed gave the advice while addressing the 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream One prospective corps members deployed to Kwara State during his visit to their Orientation Camp in Yikpata.

He said most of their predecessors who acquired skills during their service year are now selfemployed with thriving businesses in different locations. The Brigadier General urged the corps members to participate actively in all camp activities and cultivate team spirit among themselves. He said: “We have organised important lectures for you in camp and all of them are very important. “Don’t miss any of the lectures, especially SAED.

This was designed to deliberately make you acquire skills of your choice and become employers of labour thereafter.” Ahmed also warned the corps members against indulging in vices such as cultism, drug abuse and hooliganism. He added that anyone caught engaging in any of such acts would be prosecuted.