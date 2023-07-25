Secure Release Of Kidnapped Victims In Okeho, Oyo Assembly Charges Security Operatives

The Oyo State House of Assembly has condemned in strong terms the recent kidnap of a medical practitioner working with Baptist Medical Centre in Okeho, Dr. D.O Lawal

a young lady by the name, Kafilat, giving security operatives the marching order to secure their release.

The victims were reportedly kidnapped on Sunday 23rd July 2023 in a Micra taxi by unknown men along Okeho/Isemi Road in Kajola Local Government and since then their whereabouts have remained unknown.

The kidnap case was brought to the attention of the Oyo State House of Assembly yesterday by the member representing Kajola State Constituency, Hon Musibau Azeez, (Action) in a Matter of Urgent Public Importance.

Hon Musibau Azeez said that “the rate of insecurity, especially kidnapping in recent times in Oyo State is alarming. It has become a matter of major concern that requires urgent attention. Despite the efforts of the administration of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, in providing necessary logistics and support for security Agencies to work with in making sure that crime is reduced to the barest minimum in Oyo State, It is quite unfortunate and disturbing that some wicked elements are bent on destabilizing the peace and tranquility being enjoyed and also rubbish the efforts put in place by the Government from time to time.

”Despite the frantic efforts of Security Agents, nobody could trace the whereabouts of the two victims and no phone call has been heard from the kidnappers to request for ransom or otherwise.

”The unwholesome and negative occurrence has threatened peace, security, and economy of Okeho, Kajola Local Government, and the State. If care is not taken, this may send negative signals to local and foreign investors who are willing to partner with Oyo State, thereby having a negative effect on our economy. People living in Okeho in Oke – Ogun Area of the State now live in panic and fear; farmers are afraid of going to farm; people are afraid of being engaged in their daily business activities because of fear of being killed or kidnapped. Cases of such kidnapping were recently reported in the Iseyin area in Oke Ogun where people paid huge amounts of money as ransom to rescue their people from the hands of these nefarious individuals despite the hard times being experienced in the country.

“We are concerned that lack of synergy among Security Agencies and poor surveillance could be the reason for the rise in insecurity especially kidnapping in Oyo State despite having a law in place prohibiting the act of kidnappings in the State”, he said.

The House resolved with a call on the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State and other Security Agencies to urgently swing into action and secure the release of Dr. D.O Lawal and the young lady, Kafilat.

The lawmakers also urged the Adhoc Committee on Security to expedite action toward organizing a Security Summit that would serve as a platform for all the Security Agencies in the State to deliberate on the security challenges facing the State and proffer necessary solutions.

The Oyo State House of Assembly equally called on the Executive Arm of Government through the Ministry of Public Works and Transport to put necessary machineries in place for the installation of CCTV cameras, security lights, and other gadgets in strategic locations in the State in order to expose or identify faces of criminals in the State.