Secure Release Of Abducted Kaduna School Children, Staff, UNICEF Urges Govts

Against the background of school children abducted from their school in Kaduna State on Thursday, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate has called for prompt government intervention to ensure the safe return of the abducted children and staff.

Also, she said the authorities should ensure that the security of students and educators is guaranteed, allowing schools to fulfil their role as safe havens for learning and development.

These are contained in a statement issued by UNICEF on Thursday.

Recall that over 280 pupils and teachers of Government Secondary School and LEA primary school at Kuriga, Kaduna State were abducted by bandits on Thursday.

However, while she sympathised with the families of those abducted, Munduate said, “UNICEF urges immediate action to ensure their safe return.

She called on authorities to implement comprehensive measures to secure schools across Nigeria.

“It is imperative that the safety and security of students and educators are guaranteed, allowing schools to fulfil their role as safe havens for learning and development.

Furthermore, she stated, “Our hearts go out to the families of the abducted students and staff, and we stand with them in this harrowing time, but noted, “The right to education is fundamental and must be protected against any form of violence or intimidation. The children of Nigeria deserve to learn in peace.”

According to Munduate, “UNICEF is coordinating with local officials and providing assistance to the affected parents and families through psychological support services.

The UN Children’s Agency is dedicated to collaborating with government entities, local communities, and various partners to tackle the fundamental issues leading to violence against children and to safeguard educational environments from threats and violence.

In addition, she stated, “Every child deserves to grow up in an environment of peace, away from the looming shadows of threats and insecurity. Unfortunately, we are currently facing a significant deterioration in community safety, with children disproportionately suffering the consequences of this decline in security.”

Munduate said, “I am deeply saddened and concerned by the reports of yet another abduction of students in Kaduna State. The alarming frequency of such incidents across the country signals a crisis that requires immediate and determined action from all levels of government and society. Schools are supposed to be sanctuaries of learning and growth, not sites of fear and violence.

“This latest abduction, as any previously, is highly condemnable and part of a worrying trend of attacks on educational institutions in Nigeria, particularly in the northwest, where armed groups have intensified their campaign of violence and kidnappings.

“Just a day prior to this incident, the UN Resident Coordinator spoke about the abductions of large numbers of women, girls and boys by members of a non-state armed group in Borno state.”