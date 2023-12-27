Chijioke Amadi, a 26-year-old resident of Elele-Alimini in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State has been allegedly shot and killed by a security guard working for a local indigenous business in the area.
Although the exact circumstances surrounding the man’s death were unclear, one of his relatives confirmed that the incident occurred on Tuesday
While speaking on a well-known radio station in Port Harcourt, 92.3 Nigeria Info, monitored by New Telegraph correspondent, Emeka Woke, a relative of the deceased, stated that his brother was shot and killed on Monday while coming from their father’s farm.
Woke demanded that justice be done after revealing that his brother would be buried on Tuesday.
He stated, “What happened was that one of our brothers went to the farm yesterday. On his way back, he heard a gunshot from SIAT company security.
“They just shot him. We have evidence because the boy was not alone. They were about four in number. They shot him on our own land.”
He further said that angered by the incident, youths in the area took the boy’s corpse and dropped it in front of the company.
He stated, “Whatever I’m telling you now is the truth because they were four people.
“He went to the farm yesterday and on his way back, the Siat security just shot him. They were about four when this incident happened. They shot him in our own land.
“That same day, our boys gathered and took the corpse down to the company yard. The company people brought the corpse back to the place where they shot him.”
Happiness Amadi, the late Amadi’s widow, also spoke, expressing her shock at what had happened.
“Yesterday, I was at home when my husband said he was going to the waterside,” said Mrs. Amadi, a nursing mother.
“So I was at home with my newborn baby. The next thing I heard was that Siat security shot him on the lap. He went to his grandfather’s farm.
“There is somebody who followed him who is aware of the shooting. Let the government please arrest the people who shot him.
“Secondly, I don’t have anybody to take care of my child for me.”