Sectoral Debate: Reps Has Shown Serious Concern For Masses – Centre

The African Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (ACHRSJ) has said the masses will soon reap the dividends of the sectoral debate introduced by the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives.

Dr Jones Gabriel, the Centre’s regional representative, said the initiative has enhanced the constitutional oversight of the parliament.

According to Gabriel, the debate which is part of the Legislative Agenda of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, is addressing the needs and concerns of Nigerians. adding that the initiative has enhanced accessibility, transparency, and accountability in government operations, especially as it concerns MDAs.

As well as the promotion of smooth legislative-executive relationships for good governance, the Centre added that Nigerians will soon have reasons to smile.

The African Centre said that the last three debates demonstrate the commitment of the House to finding lasting solutions to the three critical issues affecting the masses right now; hunger, insecurity, and the economy.

Gabriel, therefore, said the Nigerian House of Representatives is now rated among the top parliaments in the world owing to its people-oriented nature and simplistic approach.

“When the 10th Assembly was inaugurated, the attention of the international community was immediately drawn to its leadership,” the statement said.

“The major concern was that would the new set of leaders break the status quo or continue on the path of their predecessors. We are proud that the House of Reps has taken the first option.

“One of the initiatives that has endeared the Speaker Tajudeen Abbas-led House to the world is its people-oriented nature and masses-friendly philosophies. Another is its Legislative Agenda.

“The sectoral debate quickly comes to mind. Speaking in November, the Speaker said: ‘Now, more than ever before, we need to ensure our policy-makers are making the right choices and decisions to address our security challenges and ensure long-term growth and stability of our economy’.

“That was a clear warning to the executive that it won’t be business as usual. In interactive sessions between lawmakers, appointees, and other stakeholders, critical questions would be asked on areas requiring legislative interventions.

“The inaugural session had the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Olayemi Cardoso in attendance and briefed the parliament and Nigerians about key policies of the apex bank.

“We have seen the outcome of that session. The CBN is working tirelessly to revamp the economy and stabilize the naira. The Service Chiefs, Agric minister, and others have made appearances also and there have been tangible results.

“From all these, the African Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice concludes that the 10th House is very much on track and has met the expectations of Nigerians.

“The sectoral debate is achieving its purpose and other nations are already studying the Nigerian example to adopt it. Nigerians should be proud”.