Sector At Critical Reset Point

Year 2025 was a study in contrasts, defined by significant regulatory and policy milestones set against the backdrop of a severe economic “growth crash” and record-high airfares, writes WOLE SHADARE

In 2025, the sector moved beyond mere survival, hitting several historic milestones that mark a shift from “potential” to “execution.” Appraising the Nigerian aviation industry in 2025 reveals a sector at a critical “reset” point. While the industry is grappling with severe macroeconomic headwinds—specifically high operating costs and currency volatility—there is a visible shift toward improved regulatory oversight and a focus on private-sector-led growth.

Recent data from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) indicate a notable trend: airlines are becoming more reliable despite operating in a more challenging environment. Total domestic flight cancellations fell sharply in Q3 2025 (80 flights) compared to Q3 2024 (251 flights).

The “delay leaders’, Air Peace, recorded the highest rate of flight delays in late 2025 (6.87%), though this was an improvement over the previous year. United Nigeria Airlines and Max Air experienced the highest rates of cancellations. The NCAA has intensified enforcement, leading to over N1 billion in refunds paid by domestic carriers to passengers between May and July 2025 alone.

The “Growth Crash”, Economic Headwinds

The industry faced the most challenging fiscal environment in years during 2025. After a strong start in Q1 (57% growth), the sector’s nominal growth rate collapsed to 2.88% by Q3 2025. This was driven by a substantial increase in operating costs and a 64% decline in sector size between Q1 and Q2.

Domestic one-way fares became a national crisis, with some routes (especially to the South-South/South-East) skyrocketing from N120,000 to over N400,000 ahead of the festive season.

The “drastic surge” in fares led the Nigerian Senate to summon the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo and major airlines for an emergency interface in December 2025.

Naira-Dollar” Conundrum

The most significant threat to the industry remains the fiscal environment. Domestic airlines are currently trapped in a “perpetual survival mode” due to a mismatch in revenue and costs. Airlines earn in Naira but pay for maintenance, spare parts, and insurance in dollars.

While European airlines may secure aircraft financing at 3–4 per cent, Nigerian carriers face interest rates as high as 30 per cent, severely limiting their ability to modernise their fleets. Rising ticket prices (driven by taxes and fuel costs) have prompted many Nigerians to return to road travel. Reports indicate a drop of nearly three million domestic passengers since 2022.

Infrastructure, Policy Reforms

Nigeria’s aviation reforms focus on liberalising the sector, attracting investment, and boosting safety/efficiency through initiatives like airport modernization, promoting Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, implementing the Cape Town Convention to ease aircraft leasing, clearing trapped airline funds, and introducing digital innovation, aiming to make Nigeria an African aviation hub with better infrastructure, jobs, and global competitiveness.

The government, led by Keyamo, has shifted its focus from direct airline ownership to “enabling environment” reforms. The controversial Nigeria Air project has been officially sidelined. Instead, the government is inviting private investors to build a new carrier from scratch, with a target launch no earlier than late 2027.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently approved major upgrades for navigational and communication systems in Lagos, Abuja, and seven other airports. This includes “e-gates” at international terminals to fast-track passenger processing.

Cape Town Convention

Nigeria’s commitment to the Cape Town Convention has been strengthened, thereby facilitating local airlines’ ability to lease aircraft from international lessors that had previously been wary of the Nigerian market. By aligning local laws with the Cape Town Convention, Nigeria was removed from the global blacklist of aircraft lessors.

Nigeria ratified and domesticated the Cape Town Convention in 2007. It came at a time when it was challenging to acquire aircraft on wet and dry leases due to the poor safety record of the country’s aviation industry.

It was a period when aircraft were falling from the sky, occasioned by the two plane crashes involving Sosoliso Airlines and Bellview Airlines that killed nearly 400 passengers. It was also the period during which the average age of aircraft in Nigeria’s airspace was 26 years.

The government’s response to address the country’s negative image in the aviation industry prompted a review of the country’s aviation processes, which helped restore the sector’s image. While the policy work began earlier, 2025 was the year the results became tangible.

This enabled local carriers (such as Air Peace and United Nigeria) to secure dry leases (long-term aircraft rentals without foreign crews), thereby significantly reducing their operating costs. By boosting compliance to 75.5 per cent, Nigeria has effectively removed itself from the global “blacklist” of aircraft lessors.

The New Tax Act Controversy (June 2025)

A defining but controversial moment was the signing of the New Tax Act 2025. The act removed certain VAT exemptions on aircraft engines and spare parts.

This led to a major standoff between the FIRS and airline operators, who argued that the new taxes contravened the Civil Aviation Act and threatened toincrease ticket prices further.