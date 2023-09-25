Section Of Supreme Court Razed By Fire

A section of the Supreme Court complex situated at the Three-Arm-Zone, Abuja, was this morning engulfed by fire.

According to eye witness, the fire, which started around 7 a.m., caused panic among staff members of the court who scampered to safety.

It was however learnt that no human casualty was recorded.

Meanwhile, it was not clear whether sensitive documents and files were destroyed by the early morning fire.

A source who prefers anonymity said the fire was probably caused by an electrical malfunction in one of the offices within the administrative wing of the court.

The source confirmed that three offices, including that of Justice Mohammed Saulawa, were touched by the fire before it was eventually put off.

Meanwhile, the court has yet to react to the incident.