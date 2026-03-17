Section 77 Of Electoral Act’ll Kill Weaker Parties –Ezeokenwa

Sly Ezeokenwa is the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the 2026 Electoral Act and other issues, FELIX NWANERI reports

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has threatened to boycott the 2027 general election if certain aspects of the 2026 Electoral Act are not reviewed. What is your view on that?

Nigerians have been clamoring for rejection of some amendments or overhaul of the Electoral Act to serve the yearnings of the people in terms of entrenching a system or culture of credible and transparent elections. At least, a process that ensures the peoples votes count. That’s what everybody yearns for. And if we feel that the 2022 Electoral Act didn’t serve that aspiration, then, there was the need for the Electoral Act to be amended. But for me, and then for our party, I will say that it’s some sort of mixed feeling. Yes, there are some prohibitions, because one thing I would not do is to stay here and totally condemn the Act in totality.

Are there new provisions in the Act you consider innovative?

There are some innovations in the Act as there are some that APGA had championed in the past. I will give you an example. When the current National Working Committee (NWC) of APGA under the leadership of our national leader, Prof Charles Soludo, came on board, one of the innovations that APGA championed, which incidentally has become a subject of debate in this current dispensation, was the introduction of direct primaries.

Some people have felt that direct primaries shouldn’t be. They opted for the old regime where you choose between direct, indirect, or even the consensus mode. But we feel that the indirect mode of primaries is unnecessarily expensive. In fact, there was a joke that was told in 2022, that a little boy was asked what he would be when he grows up, and he said he wants to be a delegate.

So, for us, we felt that if you want to reduce the cost of prosecuting elections, the best thing is to ensure that all members of political participate in the nomination of candidates. We were even looking forward to convening a national convention to entrench in our own constitution the direct mode of primaries before the National Assembly made it mandatory under Section 84.

So, the amendment to the Electoral Act is just a mixture of some not too favourable and some favourable. I’ll give you an example of one of the unfavorable provisions. Even though we had started complying, the extent and the time limit, just Sly Ezeokenwa is the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the 2026 Electoral Act and other issues, FELIX NWANERI reports like Kenneth Okonkwo complained, was the issue of section 77, which mandates all political parties to maintain the digital register.

What exactly do you find wrong with the section 77 of the Act?

Under the current dispensation, we were the first to launch a digital platform for registration of members. It was launched on June 1, 2024. Now, there hasn’t been a mandate to make a mandatory review under the new Electoral Act. If you read from subsections 4,5,6 and 7, you will see where the problem is because there’s this popular Supreme Court ruling that says the entire affairs of a political party ought not to be justiciable.

A political party should be able to manage its affairs the way that it deems fit. If you over-legislate on affairs or conduct of political parties, then it leaves no room for party autonomy. Political parties must have some leverage. Now, what this Electoral Act will do is that it’s going to kill the weaker parties. That’s section 77 because it makes certain mandatory requirements – that you must submit your register 21 days before any primaries. The register of a political party is our document.

Yes, I understand that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is a regulatory agency or the regulatory body that regulates and monitors the activities of political parties. But at the same time, why would you state in the Electoral Act that if a political party submits a register to you as the umpire, it means you’re putting a barrier of admission of members. For me, that would be a type of violation of the freedom of association guaranteed under the constitution.

As I speak to you, we have an umbrella body that connects all political parties registered in Nigeria – IPAC. We’ve been trying to brainstorm. Like I said, there are provisions of the Act that will be lifted, especially the issue of transmission of election results. Like I said, the issue of direct primaries and even digital registration are things we have always championed. But then, putting a barrier as to how we are going to use that register is not democratic.

Is there a provision that gives special advantage to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)?

I would assume that section 77 applies to all the political parties. So, when you say it’s APC trying to muzzle out the opposition, what are you trying to say? I never said that. Maybe some other person did. I never said it’s the APC trying to muzzle opposition parties. It’s the National Assembly because we know that the National Assembly is populated by APC legislators, no doubt about it, but the fact remains that if the National Assembly passes a law, it becomes an act of the National Assembly.

And if it passed a law and assented to by the President, it becomes an act of the National Assembly, binding on all Nigerians. And like I said, the most important thing is we recognize the fact that we have elected our representatives to go to the National Assembly to make laws and policies that regulate the affairs and conduct of Nigerian citizens.

So, to that extent, the law is valid. I support those that call for some amendments. From subsection 4 of section 77 down to subsection 7 should be expunged, in my opinion.

For example, in our case, we launched our digitization process in June 2024 but we couldn’t have imagined that the NIN would be a compulsory requirement. With the new Electoral Act, we now have to go back to begin to revalidate and update our database because it means that if you don’t have NIN in your database, it does not comply with the provisions of section 77 and subsection 2.

Should the conversation be around implementation, timeline, or time limits given to parties, as opposed to expunging what you have admitted is supposed to strengthen the internal democracies or political parties?

Where the problem is subsection 4 that first requires you to submit this register 21 days before the conduct of primaries, and stipulates that it is only those whose names are contained in that register can vote and be voted for.

What does it mean? It means that if you have submitted this register to INEC, and for any reason you feel that APGA is the platform that you believe that you can achieve your aspiration, you cannot come to APGA and contest because your name, at the time you are coming to contest that election, you have already submitted a register to the commission.

What it also means is that you are putting stipulations to political parties as to who a political party should nominate, a matter that should strictly be the internal affairs of a registered party.

Would that not be strengthening the process because what we want to see are standardized political parties?

It may be practically impossible in America to sleep as a Democrat and wake up as a Republican, so I agree with you to that extent. Membership of political parties should be ideologically based.

If you come to APGA, apparently it means you must have read the provisions of APGA’s constitution and read the manifesto of the party and you believe that the ideology of the party aligns with your political belief. That is what should fuel your membership of a political party. But in Nigeria today, political parties, more or less, are seen largely as a vehicle for ascension to power.

And so to that extent, I agree with you. But the most important thing here is that the constitution allows freedom of association. An act trying to prescribe the limits and qualifications of membership of a political party is not acceptable to me.

Like I said, if we really practice politics of ideology, then there is no reason why anybody should move from one ideology to another. Changing political parties as if you are changing dresses is not good for our democracy and this explains why we are not deepening our democracy as we should.

From your arguments, what you are concerned about is different from what some other people are concerned about. They’re concerned about transmission, so there’s no concurrence. Secondly, you brought an Electoral Act, but some people say they have not seen it…

I don’t want to sound controversial, but then, I do not share the sentiment about transmission of results. First, I wouldn’t even come to the issue of opposition if we strictly use that word. I think the major problem is that people do not understand what is meant by the terminology transmission of results. There’s been some confusion within the National Assembly, among the opposition, among civil society organisations, and among Nigerians.

If you have a conversation with the Information and Technology (ICT) department of INEC, they will tell you that the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal, where unit results are transmitted, is a viewing platform, and it’s not a collation portal. And, apparently, there is some misconception that electronic transmission of results equals to or equates to electronic collation. They are two distinct things.

And if you read the Act, you will see that what we have is manual collation. Electronic transmission means, at the end of election, at the polling unit, the presiding officer, after announcing the results and allowing everybody to sign, the INEC official will simply use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) machine to scan the result and send it to the IReV.

That result in the IReV; the critical question is: What is the purpose of that result? That’s not the result that INEC collated. That result should be such that you and I can actually sit in the comfort of our homes and view that result as they come up in real time on the IReV portal. So, we mix up a lot of things and that is where the confusion comes from.