SEC’s Crackdown On Boardroom Role-Switching Gains Support

… shareholders hail directive

In a bold move to tighten the reins on boardroom governance, Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has outlawed the conversion of Independent Non-Executive Directors (INEDs) into executive roles within the same company or group structure — a sweeping policy shift that has been met with resounding approval from shareholders and corporate governance advocates.

The directive, issued June 19, 2025, under the title “Circular to All Public Companies and Capital Market Operators on the Transmutation of Independent NonExecutive Directors and Tenure of Directors,” marks a pivotal step ininsulating boards from the corrosive practice of role-switching that blurs the line between oversight and control.

Effective immediately, the SEC’s circular bars the elevation of INEDs to executive roles such as Chief Executive Officer or Executive Director, citing the practice as one that “erodes the neutrality” of independent directors and undermines their core oversight function.

It also imposes a 10-year maximum tenure for directors in a single company and a 12-year limit within a group structure.

Furthermore, former CEOs and executive directors must now observe a threeyear “cooling-off” period before being eligible for board chairmanship — a role that will henceforth carry a four-year term cap.

Market analysts have praised the directive as aligning with global best practices that call for sharper demarcation between management and board functions.

“It was only a matter of time,” said Olatunde Amolegbe, CEO of Arthur Stevens Asset Management. “We’ve already seen similar rules in the banking sector.

This move simply enforces existing statutes and signals that governance codes must be taken seriously.” He underscored the long-term value of the policy: “It is about sustainability.

If we expect our capital markets to grow and attract long-term institutional capital, we must ensure the rules protect all stakeholders, especially minority shareholders.”

Indeed, minority shareholders have been among the loudest in applauding the SEC’s stance. Boniface Okezie, National Coordinator of the Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria (PSAN), described the directive as not just timely, but overdue.

“Independent directors must remain truly independent. They are there to protect shareholders — not to angle for executive power.

If any AGM tries to approve such a transition, shareholders must reject it outright,” he said. Okezie did not mince words, characterizing the practice as “a clear abuse of corporate governance.”

He added, “It is unacceptable, illegal, and must be challenged. When an INED becomes an executive, the role loses its moral weight. It becomes theatre, not governance.”

However, he expressed a note of caution. While praising the intent behind the policy, Okezie warned that the SEC must guard against a one-size-fits-all regulatory approach that borrows heavily from foreign models without accounting for Nigeria’s peculiarities.

“There is a tendency to lift regulations from Asia or Europe without domestic adaptation. We need rules that reflect our own market realities,” he said.

