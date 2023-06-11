Secretary Almajirai Commission Offers N57m Scholarship To Returning Sudan/Nigeria Students

In an effort to ensure that the Nigeria Students evacuated from Sudan continue their educational pursuits, the Executive Secretary Almajirai and Out of School Children Commission, Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, has sponsored 32 of them to AlKalam University, Kano.

Shaaban who is the outgoing member of the House of Representatives from Kano’s municipal Federal Constituency and the current Executive Secretary of the Almajirai and Out-of-School Children Commission of Nigeria, announced significant educational initiatives, as he assumed office.

As part of the new initiative, the Secretary said, he has role out a total of 32 scholarships to Students worth over 7 million Naira to pursue their education at the Open University.

Additionally, a donation of N50 million Naira was made to Alqalam University, benefitting students from Kano municipal council who were initially studying in Sudan and have to transfer due to crisis.

Shaaban made the Donation, Sunday, in Kano, during the release of the Scholarship donation program, an event which was attended by representatives from various organizations, including Smedan (Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria), ICPC (Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission), and the National Boundary Commission.

Shaaban noted with admiration that The presence of corporate bodies at the event highlighted the collaborative efforts and commitment to empowerment and sustainability.

He emphasized his dedication to the commission’s mission and assured attendees that his appointment will make a significant impact. He further pledged to continue supporting educational initiatives, stating that the trend of providing scholarships and grants would continue in collaboration with his successor, Engineer Sagir Koki.

As part of the event, cash grants were also distributed to various categories. The heads of political parties, particularly those affiliated with the APC, were each awarded 100,000 Naira.

While the second category received 50,000 Naira each, while the third category was granted 30,000 Naira each. The total cash grant beneficiaries numbered over 1,300 individuals.

Gwani Yahuza Gwani Danzarga expressed gratitude on behalf of the community for having Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada as the Executive Secretary of the Almajirai and Out-of-School Children Commission. He emphasized that Sharada’s appointment was well-deserved and expressed confidence in his ability to make a positive impact on the commission’s objectives.

Benga from Smedan acknowledged the grants and scholarships offered by the Sharada Elders, recognizing the significance of the financial support in promoting entrepreneurship and economic development among the youth.

The cash grants were distributed in batches, reflecting the commitment to fair and equitable allocation of resources. The event concluded with the presentation of a 50 million Naira check to Alqalam University and a 7 million Naira check to the Open University, symbolizing the commitment to investing in education and fostering a brighter future for the youth.

The initiatives undertaken by the Sharada Elders and the support provided to students and entrepreneurs demonstrate a concerted effort towards sustainable development and empowerment. With their dedication to education and economic opportunities, the Sharada Elders are setting an example for other communities to follow in their quest for progress and prosperity

In a bid to promote sustainability and empower the youth, the Sharada Elders, led by Head Sani A Sani, said Honourable Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada has initiated several programs aimed at supporting education and entrepreneurship.

The efforts were inaugurated amidst celebrations after their recent election victory, with a strong emphasis on competence and consistency among the youth.