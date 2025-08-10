Secretariat Complex Of NSE Katsina Branch Commissioned

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, has commissioned the newly constructed Secretariat Complex of the NSE Katsina Branch, marking a historic milestone for the engineering community in the state.

The event, held in Katsina was preceded by an official visit to the state governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, who was represented by Deputy Governor Faruk Lawal.

In a statement issued by the NSE President’s media office on Sunday, Engr. Oguntala commended the state government for its unwavering support to the engineering profession, particularly for allocating the land and facilitating the secretariat’s construction.

In her commissioning address, she described the edifice as “more than just a building,” but a symbol of “a future where engineers have the facilities to innovate, collaborate, and advance the frontiers of knowledge and technology.” She praised the dedication of past and present branch leaders and urged members to safeguard the structure as a lasting legacy for future generations.

In his goodwill message, the Deputy Governor described the secretariat as the product of vision, resilience, and partnership between government and professional bodies. He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to infrastructure development, citing the construction of over 160 kilometres of roads, the upgrading of 260 healthcare facilities, and significant investments in education and health.

The newly commissioned complex is expected to serve as a hub for professional collaboration, innovation, and policy engagement, reinforcing the NSE’s role in driving sustainable development in Katsina State and beyond.